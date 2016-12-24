BREAKING NEWS
  • BUCS' PLAYOFF HOPES SUFFER SERIOUS BLOW AFTER TAMPA BAY'S 31-24 LOSS AT NEW ORLEANS
Shelton: Bucs’ Season Not Special Enough In The End

Gary Shelton

Legendary sports columnist Gary Shelton returns to PewterReport.com for his second season of providing post-game commentary on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers like no one else can. No one has won more sports writing awards than Shelton, who has covered Tampa Bay area sports for decades with his unique brand of humor and insight. Bucs fans can Shelton daily on GarySheltonSports.com and follow him on Twitter at @Gary_Shelton

    GIJoeWasThere

    A LOT of guys quit on this fanbase today.

    htownbucfan03

    I’m sorry in August ppl on here and around the country with the exception of very few felt like the bucs were a playoff team I saw 4-12 5-11 6-10 even 7-9 but never 10-6 or 11-5 except by PR and now our playoff hopes are dash were are no good… I will say good to no playoffs because we need to complete the process… I remember the “race for 10” year with coach Morris and we got 10 wins and we’re the toast of the town big predictions about how we were going to b elite and challenge for a division title and we sucked… look at this year as a learning how to win year our 22 year old qb took steps this year and will again next our skill guys like Mike and cam and hump will be better our defense should get another infusion of talent and so should our oline… I say that now it doesn’t feel special but next year when we r division champs and resting up for playoffs we will think about how truly special this season was cuz it is the start of our new decade of dominance… Go Bucs

    Amo

    The game was simply too big for us. Yes, it was a mistake to resign Doug Martin. We desperately need a center and right tackle next year. We also need a second wide receiver and two impact players on defense. See all of you at the draft.

    Amo

    P.S. Is this Jameis “positive thinking” approach at the podium becoming a little disingenuous? I see Dirk using the same approach with nothing else matters but this game. Man up, talk about the short comings.

    Horse

    We have a lot of injuries and really no quality back ups with experience to help us in our last game of the season. Even if we go 8-8 we will still be a much better team than last year. I hope the Head Coach sits back and see what he has in players left standing and use those talents to somehow find a way to win. Go Bucs! Merry Christmas!

