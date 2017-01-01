BREAKING NEWS
  • THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS BEAT THE CAROLINA PANTHERS, 17-16, FINISH 2016 AS WINNERS WITH 9-7 RECORD
Shelton: Winston Shows Why He’s The Bucs’ Best QB – Ever

About the author

Profile gravatar of Gary Shelton

Gary Shelton

Legendary sports columnist Gary Shelton returns to PewterReport.com for his second season of providing post-game commentary on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers like no one else can. No one has won more sports writing awards than Shelton, who has covered Tampa Bay area sports for decades with his unique brand of humor and insight. Bucs fans can Shelton daily on GarySheltonSports.com and follow him on Twitter at @Gary_Shelton

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

© 2016 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Tampa Web Design | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version