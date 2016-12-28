BREAKING NEWS
Sick Of Bucs’ Playoff Scenarios? Track Winston And Evans’ Progress Sunday

    Jameis’s development is the silver lining of the Bucs missing the playoffs. We all know he will be working this entire off season to get better. Hopefully a few draft picks spent on the offense and a more mature wiser Jameis should be enough to get this offense into a top tier scoring offense next year.

    The second year for a QB is supposed to be the most indicative of how a QB’s career will pan out. Jameis did start the season throwing a bunch of picks. Which was very concerning because it looked like he took a serious step backwards. Then he stopped throwing the picks but seemed to be gun shy and was constantly over throwing his receivers. Then they went on the winning streak as the defense really stepped it up. Not perfect but encouraging enough that I think we will be next year’s sleeper pick for the Super Bowl. I believe in Jameis that much.

    The only thing the players and coaches care about now is just winning the game, beating a divisional opponent at home and finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2010. Personal records for individual players mean next to nothing.

