Sikkema Joins PewterReport.com Staff As Bucs Beat Writer, Draft Expert

Share 0

PewterReport.com is excited to announce the hiring of Trevor Sikkema to serve as the organization’s Bucs beat reporter and an NFL Draft expert. In addition to covering the final days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2016 season, Sikkema’s presence will bolster PewterReport.com’s draft coverage as he will be reporting live from the East-West Shrine game practices and Senior Bowl practices in January.

Sikkema (pronounced sick-ema) adds to the talent of the PewterReport.com team, which includes publisher and vice president Scott Reynolds, vice president of editorial content Mark Cook, and staff writers Eric Horchy and Zach Shapiro.

“PewterReport.com is fortunate to have a writer and reporter of Trevor’s caliber join our organization,” Reynolds said. “From his unique insight into the game, to his enjoyable, conversational writing style, to his ability to breakdown the X’s and O’s of the football and analyze draft prospects, we are excited about the addition of this young, talented reporter as it reaffirms our commitment to offer the best year-round coverage of the Buccaneers to our loyal PewterReport.com readers.

Sikkema, who graduated from the University of Florida in 2014 with a sports broadcasting degree, is a Florida native, who hails from Bradenton and has followed the Buccaneers his entire life.

“Sports have been a central part of my life since I could walk,” Sikkema said. “My first love was actually the game of hockey – I know, pretty odd for a Florida boy. I grew up around the old Thunderdome and Ice Palace of the Tampa Bay Lightning with my dad, as well as played the sport at a high level traveling around the country through elementary and middle school. But, as much as I loved hockey, I’m thankful my dad gave me a diverse love of sports to include baseball, basketball, soccer, and, of course, football.



“Though I never had the chance to play competitive football myself growing up, my love for the game was a strong as someone who aspired to play it as a career. I was lucky. Some of my earliest memories of the game include going to Raymond James Stadium to watch Bucs legends like Derrick Brooks, John Lynch, Warren Sapp and a few other names that can now be seen on the stadium’s ring of honor.”



Sports journalism became Sikkema’s profession after graduating from Florida with coverage of college football and the NFL for websites at SBNation.com, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, USA Today’s The Draft Wire, as well as his own NFL Draft platform called Road To Radio City.



“I’ve had the chance to write and cover plenty of teams, but throughout my career no team has made me more passionate to report, research, diagnosis and analyze more than the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Sikkema said. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be PewterReport.com’s new Bucs beat reporter. Being able to cover a handful of sports and teams has been fun, but I can’t wait to put all my time and resources into covering one team. I’m excited to work alongside some of the great writers that are already on staff, and look forward to taking how PewterReport.com covers the Bucs to the next level.

“I love discussions. Give me a follow on Twitter (that’s where I spend most of my waking hours), as well, as I stay active in the comments or message boards like many of you PewterReport.com readers. I always love to get different perspectives from how people see their team, whatever that may be. I may be the one writing the stories, but that doesn’t mean I’m the only one who can do the learning. Tell me what you think, and I’ll listen. It’s been a fun journey for me to get to this point, but I know it’s only the beginning of something great. I can’t wait to get to work, and to interact with you all and add to the Bucs and NFL Draft coverage that you all have come to expect from PewterReport.com over the years.”

Sikkema will be contributing to the official @PewterReport Twitter account, in addition to the official Pewter Report Facebook page. PewterReport.com readers are encouraged to follow Sikkema on his personal Twitter page at @TampaBayTre. He can be reached via e-mail at trevor@pewterreport.com.