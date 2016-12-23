SR’s Fab 5: The Arrival Of Bucs’ Smooth Criminal; Pro Bowl Will Be Pewter In The Future

Share 0

CORRECTION: In last week’s SR’s Fab 5 I discussed the possibility of Bucs defensive coordinator Mike Smith leaving for a head coaching job, possibly in Jacksonville, after the end of the season. That rumor was first reported by Pro Football Weekly, but the correction I have to issue is when I speculated that there could be some Bucs assistant coaches that could depart after the season to join Smith with another team should that scenario occur.

There used to be an NFL rule that allowed assistant coaches to leave their current teams to become coordinators, but that has recently changed. Teams can deny permission for any assistant coach that is under contract to interview with another team or leave – unless they are pursuing a head-coaching position. I should have double-checked that before I wrote it, and I regret the error.

Tampa Bay head coach Dirk Koetter briefly commented about the scenario in which Smith could leave after the season with the media on Wednesday.

“We all have our lists of what’s next at every position, but that changes,” Koetter said. “That’s the thing, everyone thinks that you can just go get whoever you want, you can’t. I mean, guys that are under contract, you can’t get them. I think somebody wrote about this guy or that guy, you can’t get guys – that rule about an assistant going to coordinator, no, you can’t do that. So, other than head coaches, it just doesn’t work that way. And again, this time of year, where we’re at, we’re just worried about one thing. We’re worried about the Saints on Saturday.”

That “somebody” Koetter is referring to is yours truly. So just to be clear, all of the Bucs assistant coaches are likely under contract for 2017, as signing at least two-year deals is commonplace for assistants in the NFL. That means they won’t be allowed to leave unless they are fired, get a heading opportunity, or ask for Koetter’s permission to leave and it is granted by the team.

Again, I apologize for not realizing the current rules regarding assistant coaches and for creating any confusion for you, the reader. Now on to this week’s SR’s Fab 5.

SR’s Fab 5 is a collection of inside scoop, analysis and insight from yours truly, PewterReport.com publisher and Bucs beat writer Scott Reynolds. Here are a few things that caught my attention this week at One Buc Place and around the NFL.

FAB 1. THE ARRIVAL OF THE BUCS’ SMOOTH CRIMINAL

Most NFL defensive backs dream of making splash plays like a game-winning interception like Bucs safeties Bradley McDougald and Keith Tandy have had this year, or fantasize about a highlight-reel pick-six like the kind Tampa Bay safety Chris Conte had against Chicago.

Most DBs don’t think their signature play in the NFL is going to come on special teams, and if it is, it’s typically in the form of a blocked punt or kick for a touchdown, or a punt or kickoff return.

For Bucs rookie Ryan Smith, he likely envisioned his signature play coming in the form of a kickoff return for a touchdown, as he returned kicks earlier this season, or on an interception despite the fact that he hasn’t played on defense since the preseason. Instead, it came when he helped down a punt on the 1-yard line with a bit of flair in a 16-11 victory over New Orleans.

Three weeks ago against the Saints, Smith became the Bucs’ “Smooth Criminal” as he raced down from his gunner position and stuck his toes just outside the north goal line and flipped a Bryan Anger punt backwards to rookie fullback Alan Cross, who was just a step behind him.

Moments after that play, an Internet star was born as Bucs fans and commentators were pulling up screen captures of Michael Jackson falling forward under control for his famous “Smooth Criminal” music video (see the 3:30 mark below) and comparing Smith to the legendary singer and entertainer.

“It was really cool,” Smith said. “I didn’t expect it to blow up like it did. I was just trying to help the team, but everybody has made memes of it and everything. It’s pretty cool. I’m loving the love.”

The Bucs held the Saints’ explosive offense under 300 yards, picked off Drew Brees three times and held future Hall of Fame quarterback without a touchdown, which is a Herculean feat. Yet, the notable play of that game was Smith’s incredible body control on display while saving Anger’s punt from being a touchback.

“It was an awesome play,” Anger said. “I didn’t know that it got blown up as much as it did. In one of the team meetings here they showed it was a Top 10 Sports Center play at No. 1. So that was awesome. From a game standpoint it was awesome to get those guys pinned deep and make them go 99 yards for a touchdown. The probability percentage that teams have in going for a touchdown from inside the 10-yard line is super, super low. That was very important.”

Cross, who caught his first and only touchdown pass to beat Kansas City the week before the New Orleans game, also enjoyed the attention.

“It was pretty cool, and I’ve never been on SportsCenter before except for the Miami Beach Bowl, but that is another story (for the post-game fight at the end of the Miami Beach Bowl when Memphis and BYU clashed on the field),” Cross said. “I was just in the right place at the right time on that play. It all started with a great kick from Bryan and Ryan made a great play flipping it back to me. It was definitely cool. We practice that kind of stuff – keeping the ball in – every day and it paid off.”

Smith has had a bit of a non-descript rookie season prior to the “Smooth Criminal” play. He averaged 16.9 yards per kick return on 10 opportunities, before giving way to Josh Huff a few weeks ago. And he has just one special teams tackle on the year as a gunner opposite Josh Robinson, who has a team-high 11.

But Smith’s stock is on the rise within the halls of One Buccaneer Place and on the practice field. He’s making his mark on special teams right now downing punts while filling in for Russell Shepard, who has had to see more time on offense at receiver with Vincent Jackson’s absence, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets a shot on defense.

“I think Ryan is a tremendous player,” Cross said. “He’s fast and he’s smart. He’s great on special teams and I’m pretty sure he’s going to start contributing on defense sooner rather than later. I think he’ll be right there ready to step in and accept a role there, too. He’s progressed well as a rookie, and they played that ‘Smooth Criminal’ video before the [Cowboys] game on Saturday night in our team meeting and made fun of him, but it was all good. It was funny and he’s got a good sense of humor.”

Conte, who is one of the defensive backs and special teams contributors Smith looks up to, likes what he sees from the rookie from North Carolina Central, who was drafted in the fourth round.

“As a rookie you have to find a way to fit in and contribute any way you can and he’s certainly made an impact on special teams,” Conte said. “It was a great play. He used his speed to get down the field and get in position to make that play. He did his job. You’ve got to make plays anyway you can in this league, and that was his way of making a play. I remember my rookie year, my way was playing PP (personal protector on punts) and getting downfield as fast as I could.

“As a rookie you just have to find ways you can stand out. Ryan is fast. What makes him special is his speed. He’s got to take advantage of that and use it as something that can set him apart.”

Anger praised Smith for how well he has stepped in for Shepard and played opposite Robinson, who is playing at a Pro Bowl level.

“It’s definitely been fun to see,” Anger said. “It’s been huge to have a great coverage unit and I can’t thank those guys enough. They are playing amazing football. That’s Josh, and with Shep out, it’s been Ryan Smith filling in as a rookie and you can’t even tell that Shep isn’t out there. To find a guy to play that well and function at such a high level is tough, especially for a rookie.”

Shepard said that Smith’s speed sets him apart.

“He’s doing well,” Shepard said. “Ryan Smith is so fast and he’s one of the best athletes on this team. He’s strong, very strong. That’s why he often beats double teams as a gunner. He has the speed and quickness to be whatever he wants to be at this level. He’s a very talented guy.”

Smith is so talented that the Bucs moved him to cornerback from the safety position after he recorded seven tackles and had an interception as a safety in the preseason.

“Right now I’m at corner,” Smith said. “I can play both corner and safety. Wherever they need me to play, that’s where I’ll be. It’s going good. I’m playing outside, so I’m not playing any nickel, but I love it.”

Smith was a safety for his first three seasons at NCCU where he picked off five passes and broke up 15 others while recovering seven fumbles. The 5-foot-11, 189-pounder moved to cornerback during his senior year where he had nine more passes defensed and recorded two interceptions. Despite the small school competition he faced in college, Smith’s stock rose at the NFL Scouting Combine where he was among the fastest cornerbacks, running a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash.

“I like playing corner because I’m very competitive,” Smith said. “At cornerback most of the time you’re in one-on-one matchups. I’m just learning and trying to get better. I just pay attention to them and their attention to detail and I try to mimic everybody – safeties, corners, the whole back seven, really. It’s not like college where you can get away with stuff. This is the NFL. This is your job. This is your profession. It’s a business here. It’s more serious. Watching these veterans every day has been a big help to me.

“I’m loving cornerback. That’s what I played in college and I know this is a bigger stage, but I like it. I love competing and I love shining.”

Smith has not only spent the last couple of weeks trying to mimic Shepard as a punt returner, he’s also charged with the responsibility of covering him practice as a scout team defender.

“I think Ryan is a fast, quick-twitch guy,” Shepard said. “He’s very instinctive and he reacts to things quicker than most guys do, especially guys that young. I think once he gets the experience to go along with his athletic ability that he’s going to be very good.

“Ryan does a very good job of playing with instincts. He has ball skills. He has everything you need to be successful. He just needs game reps, but he’s doing an amazing job of developing. I think he’s going to be a pretty good corner or safety – or whatever they ask him to do.”

With Brent Grimes set to turn 34 next summer, and the status of veteran Alterraun Verner and his $6.5 million salary in 2017 in question, the Bucs have a need for another young, talented corner like Smith to eventually join rookies Vernon Hargreaves and Javien Elliott, who is currently playing nickel, on the field. That might be Smith if he proves to the team that he can handle the switch to corner next year in training camp and the preseason.

Until his number is called on defense, Tampa Bay’s Smooth Criminal will continue to make his mark on special teams.

“Before that happened nobody knew who I was,” Smith said. “So it’s been a pretty cool experience that I’ve gotten the recognition for that play. I’m not a big Michael Jackson fan, but I’ve seen the [Smooth Criminal] video before I was like, ‘How did he do that?’ I think there was something in his shoes that allowed him to do that.

“My play was kind of like that – but he came back up! Hey, if I came back that would be really cool, too!”

From Ronde Barber to Brian Kelly to Dwight Smith, several former Bucs cornerbacks have made the transition from making plays on special teams to the starting lineup on defense. Smooth Smith may be the next one.