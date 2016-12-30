SR’s Fab 5: Time For Bucs To Start Over At RB; Where Has VJax Been?

BREAKING NEWS
Scott Reynolds is in his 22nd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR's Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons' Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: sr@pewterreport.com

    Thanks for your efforts and that of your staff reporters and analysts here at PR – you have the best writing and analysis on the Bucs anywhere in the media. Kudos to you all.

    Regarding your Fab 5 points, I’m not at all convinced Jason Licht should draft a running back in the first round, let alone trade up to get any particular back including Dalvin Cook. It’s not that running backs are a dime a dozen, but most of them have short careers due to injury, and Bucs fans know that better than anyone. Instead, I’d rather see the Bucs invest more in the trenches, both offensive and defensive. A great offensive line can make any decent back look like a star – the Dallas Cowboys are Exhibit A in that argument. And a great defensive line is the first and most important step in building a great defense. We have too many holes to fill on the Bucs roster to be giving up draft picks to over-draft any running back, I don’t care how good he is.

    As for Gholston & Spence, there’s a lot to be said for continuity and keeping them on a defense that has improved substantially over the course of this season, but which also went downhill when Gholston was knocked out of the lineup with his elbow injury. We don’t need to over pay either guy, and Jason Licht is a very good salary cap manager, so that shouldn’t be a worry. I expect Jason will find a way to keep both guys.

      100% agree on bringing back Gholston and Spence. They’ve both produced and add necessary pieces to our DL. Plus, they both WANT to come back. We need players who love Tampa and want to play for the Bucs. That matters when things get tough. I’ll take mercenaries, KeShawn for example, but I want more guys who play here because they love it.

    A great Fab 5, Scott.

    I don’t mind being called an FSU homer (I am) by saying it would be wise to draft Dalvin Cook. The familiarity he and Jameis already have, coupled with his burst, vision, elusiveness, our the backfield hands and pass pro ability can’t be ignored, just because he went to FSU. I feel like mentioning the Bucs should draft a LEGITIMATE great player from FSU is frowned upon. Let me say this, I don’t care if the player went to UF or UM. I wan’t the best players on the Bucs, cause I want us to win. The only players worth drafting from FSU this year are Cook, DeMarcus Walker and Derrick Nnadi (if he comes out.) If you deny their talent, you’re just biased. (Also Derwin James in 2018)

    I’m fine with VJax not being around. Like the players said, the team didn’t need him to lead them or anything like that. Kwon, Jameis, Shep, McCoy are moving forward. I thank VJax for his time in Tampa and his community work. Truly one of the best FA moves in franchise history. Bucs & the Tampa community are better off because he joined the team.

    We’re a young team and our core is even younger. Kwon, Jameis, Evans, Brate, VH3, Ali, Smith (x2), Pamp, Caleb, new WR2, new RB etc. I’m really excited about next season if we can add more impact pieces on offense and a few on defense. What we accomplished this year, all things considered, is downright remarkable. Last years team wouldn’t have won 3 games against this schedule and the injuries we suffered. The future is bright.

