Three Bucs Selected To AP All-Pro Team

The Associated Press on Friday announced their All-Pro team, which includes three Bucs players on the second-team: Gerald McCoy, Mike Evans and Lavonte David.

No stranger to the All-Pro team, McCoy gets his fourth nod after a season in which he registered seven sacks, fourth most for defensive tackles, and 34 tackles. The Bucs captain nearly replicated his numbers from a season ago, making up for one and a half less sacks with two forced fumbles and five pass deflections, a particularly impressive stat for a defensive tackle.

As for Mike Evans, this is his first All-Pro selection in three years. He established himself as an elite receiver in 2016, catching 96 passes for 1,321 yards, both career highs, and 12 touchdowns. Evans, who caught a league-most 81 passes for first downs, was fourth in the league in yards, sixth in catches and tied for second in scores. Along with McCoy, Evans was also selected to the Pro Bowl in Orlando this year.

The final Bucs honoree, David, had a season of splash plays. While his tackle numbers were significantly down from his previous four seasons – 87 compared to at least 140 in all other years – the outside linebacker forced four fumbles and took an interception back for six in San Diego, the turning point in a close game. He also had five sacks in Mike Smith’s multiple defense, including two in the season finale against Carolina.

Like the Pro Bowl, the AP All-Pro team is shaped by past success as much as current and largely based on name recognition. Nonetheless, it shows the Bucs are building a nucleus worthy of national recognition. Before long, the Bucs hope players like Jameis Winston, Kwon Alexander and Vernon Hargreaves, to name a few, will become mainstays on the AP All-Pro team.