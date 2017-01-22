Top 10 Bucs’ Targets At 2017 Senior Bowl: Offense

Mobile, Alabama.

It’s a somewhat quiet town just beyond the Florida-Alabama border on I-10 in between Pensacola and New Orleans. For most of the calendar, the city keeps to itself.

But for one week every year, Mobile becomes the hub of football fandom, both college and pro, by transforming into one of the biggest NFL Draft spectacles of the season, second only to the NFL Scouting Combine.

When you watch players at the Senior Bowl, you just know you’re watching future NFL stars. Some of these players go into the week as projected first round picks, others use the week to make that one team fall in love with them to jump start their carer.

Though Bucs fans won’t be able to see prospects like Corey Davis, Mike Williams or James Conner this week, this is their chance to get familiarized with a few new names, names we know will be heard on Sundays for years to come.

So which prospects in the 2017 Senior Bowl have the most potential to see their names in pewter and red in 2017? Here are ten prospects we think you should keep your eyes on this week, because we believe general manager Jason Licht, Dirk Koetter and the rest of the staff will be doing the same.

TOLEDO RB KAREEM HUNT – 6-0, 225 – NORTH

It’s no secret that the Buccaneers are looking to upgrade their running game. Whether that’s because Tampa Bay’s rushing numbers were far below average in 2016 or the fact that Adrian Peterson expressed his interest in becoming a Buccaneer if hits the open market. The talk of what to do at that position is already fired up.

Kareem Hunt is a running back prospect not many people know of due to him playing in the MAC – although, PewterReport.com readers know him very well from our in-depth scouting report. However, the Senior Bowl could be Hunt’s coming out party.

As one of the most feared offensive weapons in the Mid-American Conference, Hunt produced nearly 5,000 rushing yards and 44 rushing touchdowns during his four-year career. His game tape shows a rare combination of both athletic ability and body control. His main knock at this point seems to be people not believing in his production against lower-level competition. This week we get to see him side-by-side with some of this draft class’ top prospects.

ALABAMA TE O.J. HOWARD – 6-6, 250 – SOUTH

O.J. Howard seems to be the top tight end prospect in this draft class according to those both inside and outside NFL circles.

Howard passes the eye test with flying colors. His 6-foot-6 frame at 250-pounds make him a physical specimen, but then when you get to watch how he moves with that body size, you come away even more impressed.

His numbers from his time at Alabama aren’t great. Following a 208-yard, two-touchdown performance in last year’s National Championship Game, you would’ve thought his usage would have increased. But, that didn’t, Howard actually ended up with less receiving yards than he had the year before. However, all of that had a lot more to do with his use in the gameplan than it did a lack of skill or ability to be a factor.

Not only can Howard run and catch, but he can block, too. He’s a guy who can move in a split-zone blocking scheme behind the line of scrimmage, and can block both defense ends and linebackers with good strength. Because of this, he’s going to go in the first round. If Tampa wants him, they’ll have to grab him at No. 19 overall.

How he performs this week will either make that more or less possible. A good week might boost him into the Top 10.

TEXAS A&M WR JOSH REYNOLDS – 6-4, 190 – SOUTH

Reynolds is the kind of prospect whose draft stock will be higher than his production numbers.

In an offense that featured Christian Kirk, Ricky Seals-Jones and Speedy Noil, Reynolds still managed to get over 1,000 yards receiving last season. He led the Aggies in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns (12) and yards per catch with an average of 17.0.

Though smaller in overall weight, Reynolds is what NFL teams look for in a big-time tall receiver. He has the ability to out-muscle defenders for the ball when it’s in the air, and shows good body control when battling for position, often using his length and height to its maximum advantage.

EASTERN WASHINGTON WR COOPER KUPP – 6-2, 215 – NORTH

When you usually think of slot receivers – thanks to the New England Patriots – you usually picture a sub-6-foot player who weaves his way around defense with that smaller stature.

Kupp changes that narrative a bit. At 6-foot-2, Kupp has a lot of success in that slot position. He recorded over 1,000 yards receiving in every single season of his college career, including when he played as a true freshman. He averaged over 100 yards per game every year, and recorded 63 touchdowns over the span of his four-year career.

The Senior Bowl is his chance to prove those production stats weren’t just because he played in the Big Sky conference. The week scouts, GMs and coaches will keep a close eye on this stat stuffer, and if he performs well, he could move up to a Day 2 pick.

Though Tampa Bay has Adam Humphries already, no position on the team is exempt from a possible upgrade if there is one – at the right price.

BRIGHAM YOUNG RB JAMAAL WILLIAMS – 6-2, 220 – SOUTH

Knowing that the running back position could be wide open for the Bucs, taking a look at one of the few potential “three-down” backs in this class is something you can expect from their front office and coaching staff this week.

Williams has impressive power and an ideal build to take hits and run through them at the NFL level. Also, if you put stock in genetics, his mother was a standout sprinter at UCLA, which gives reason to his above average speed and acceleration.

His blocking skills do need some work, but that’s the case with almost every running back that comes out, even at his size. What’s encouraging, though, is that he shows a willingness to always take on incoming defenders. He just needs to clean up how his does it with better technique which will improve his balance and get the most out of his strength.

What scouts are going to key on with Williams this week is how he’ll look as a pass catcher. He wasn’t often used as one at BYU and how natural he looks doing that could boost that “every down back” appeal NFL teams have.

WESTERN KENTUCKY WR TAYWAN TAYLOR – 6-1, 195 – SOUTH

Everyone knows about Washington’s John Ross, but if Ross’ price tag becomes too high come draft day, Taywan Taylor will be a very good backup plan for that type of receiver.

Over the last two seasons, Taylor has recorded over 170 passes for 3197 yards. But those aren’t the only number that Taylor boasts. It’s reported that he can vertical jump 39 inches and can run in the low 4.3’s in the 40-yard dash.

Against Conference USA competition, Taylor was out of his defenders’ league. This week we’ll get to see how well he fairs against some of the more notable defenders in this draft class. If he can show anywhere near the same dominance he did over the last two years, he’ll be on the Bucs radar.

AIR FORCE WR JALEN ROBINETTE – 6-4, 215 – NORTH

After a fantastic week of practice at the East-West Shrine event, Robinette got his call up to the Senior Bowl.

Robinette’s insane 24 and 27 yards per catch averages over the last two seasons were verified last week as he was being used on all kinds of routes for the West team. His big frame made him tough to cover, and his overall athleticism allow him to get separation off press and in the air.

He was the star receiver last week, and now we’ll get to see how he looks compared to the likes of Kupp, Taylor and Reynolds.

ARKANSAS TE JEREMY SPRINKLE – 6-6, 255 – NORTH

After losing a receiving weapon like Hunter Henry, one would think the production from the Hogs’ tight end position would take a hit. That wasn’t so when Jeremy Sprinkle was on the field in 2016.

Sprinkle had a lingering ankle injury this year, but finished the regular season with 33 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns. NFL scouts were already excited about him before the season began, and his potential for red zone production is easy to like.

Unfortunately for Sprinkle, he will probably be asked many times about his off-the-field shoplifting incident that happened on December 29th of 2016 where he was cited for “unlawful concealment.”

It seems to be a blip on the radar for him, but he’ll have to answer those questions from almost any team or media member who interviews him nonetheless. With an impressive group of tight ends in Mobile this year, Sprinkle will have the chance to either stand out or get lost in the clutter.

OLE MISS TE EVAN ENGRAM – 6-3, 225 – SOUTH

Engram is another athletic, pass catching tight end who will get to show his stuff in a highly competitive position class.

In an offense that featured two gun slinger quarterbacks, first Chad Kelly then Shea Patterson, Engram led the Rebels in receiving yards (926), receptions (65) and receiving touchdowns (8). He does most of his work out of the slot, and has proven to be a tough mismatch for inside defenders, often requiring a strong safety in coverage to keep up with him.

Again, this will be a good chance for him to stand out, if he can. Blocking drills will be key for Engram as well. The Buccaneers need their tight ends to be solid in protection before they can be trusted to go down the field and catch.

SAN DIEGO STATE RB DONNEL PUMPHREY – 5-9, 180 – SOUTH

Ladies and gentleman, I give to you college football’s all-time leading rusher.

Pumphrey’s stats over the last four years have been insane. In his four years with the Aztecs, he recorded 6,405 rushing yards on 1,059 carries for 62 rushing touchdowns. All of that while never failing to play less than 13 games in any season.

Despite being just 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, Pumphrey plays like an all-purpose back. He has the vision, the awareness and the skill to take any play for big yards with the ball in his hands.

Hi time in Mobile will be important. It’s going to be a big week to see how well Pumphrey can do against the next crop of NFL athleticism. If he can continue to make defenses look silly and respect every aspect of his game like his has during his career, it doesn’t matter what his measurable are, some NFL team is going to give him a chance to be dynamic.