More Tweaks For Bucs At Wide Receiver

The Bucs announced a couple more late-season moves at wide receiver Wednesday.

Recently promoted wideout Donteea Dye Jr. has landed on injured reserve and the team decided to promote Bernard Reedy from the practice squad to the active roster.

Tampa Bay filled Reedy’s vacant spot on the practice squad by bringing in receiver Kendrick Ings (5-foot-10, 180-pounds). Ings spent parts of 2015 on the Detroit Lions practice squad and has played professionally in secondary leagues with the Tampa Bay Storm and B.C. Lions.

Reedy, a St. Petersburg native, returned to the Bucs on Dec. 9 after spending the offseason and preseason in pewter and red.

Dye appeared in one game with this season, two weeks ago against the New Orleans Saints, but only played two snaps. He caught 11 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in 10 games last year with the Bucs.