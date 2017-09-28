Fifth Down With TE O.J. Howard: Honcho, Rihanna And Barney?

Pewter Report debuted a new season-long weekend feature last season called Fifth Down that showcased some of the Bucs’ players each week to reveal what they are like off of the football field. We decided to bring it back and this week in The Fifth Down we spoke with with rookie tight end O.J. Howard.

Question: Who has been the toughest player you’ve faced in the NFL or college?

Answer: “ (Jets and former LSU safety)Jamal Adams. He is a really good ball player. He does a good job in coverage and in the run game. I played him in college a lot. He loves the game. He plays hard and competes. He is always a guy I just enjoyed playing against.”

Question: If stranded on a deserted island with a teammate, who would it be?

Answer: “Honcho. Alan Cross is my boy. I know he is going to be down for anything. If we have to do something crazy he is going to be ready to do it. If we have to kill something to eat, he will be right there with me, ready.”

Question: Who is your celebrity crush?



Answer: “I got so many of them, for real, but probably Rihanna. She is bad man. You look at her and she is just a pretty woman. She is cool, down to earth, and talented, so I know she would be chill.”

Question: Which deceased person would you like to bring back to have dinner with?

Answer: “I would take my grandma. I was in the sixth grade when she passed away. Where I’m at now, I think she would be happy to hear about what I had to go through to get here now. She would be happy for me. It would be just one night, but I would probably get all that in.”

Question: What is the worst song that you could possibly get stuck in your head?

Answer: “The Barney song. The theme song to Barney was a bad one.”

