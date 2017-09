PewterReport.com’s Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema joined WDAE’s Ronnie and TKras on Wednesday morning to talk about the Bucs win over the Bears while also previewing Tampa Bay’s first round trip of the season as they try and go 2-0 against the Vikings on Sunday.

