Winston Would Love To See Bucs Draft Ramsey

Unless Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson, a former Tampa Bay front office executive, owes his former boss Jason Licht a huge favor, the odds the Buccaneers are able to draft Seminoles cornerback Jalen Ramsey remain small.

The Titans hold the overall No. 1 pick in this month’s NFL Draft, and are thought to be debating between Ramsey and Ole Miss offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. After an impressive NFL Combine performance in February, and then an equally dazzling pro day in Tallahassee last week, Ramsey could be bringing his talent back to his hometown of Nashville.

And while he knows the chances that Ramsey ever wears the pewter and red of the Tampa Bay Bucs, it didn’t stop last year’s overall No. 1 pick Jameis Winston from lobbying Licht to draft his former teammate during a private dinner with suite holders that PewterReport.com attended last Wednesday.

“We (FSU) definitely have the best player in the world in Jalen Ramsey,” Winston said “People talk about his position. But Jalen is the best cornerback, safety… I will take a pay cut to play with him again. He has a fierce mentality.

“And the best thing about him is he is a Seminole! I have already shot him (Jason Licht) some texts.”

Last December as the season was winding down, PewterReport.com and WalterFootball.com’s Charlie Campbell talked to Winston about Ramsey.

“He’s good enough that we probably won’t even get him,” Winston said. “That’s just one thing to talk about, his competitiveness, and his mentality to always want to be great. That is something that is going to take him a long way.”

Winston talked about where he sees Ramsey playing at the next level. “He can do anything he wants to do really,” Winston said. “He’s so talented in some many ways. He can be a lock down corner for you like a Richard Sherman, or he could be a safety-corner hybrid like Charles Woodson. This guy is very talented and has a lot of ability.