Winston Would Love To See Bucs Draft Ramsey

9 Comments

  1. 1

    georgehicks

    Well Buc Fans Ramsley would be a great coup! But look at the overall sistutation.I like trading down twics to get more ammo and get back into Rd-1 Looked at the LA Rams trading up. Except this Tampa gets #15,&#45 Tampa gives up the #9 and some more picks. But I think Tampa could give them the 6th, But give up 2017 future #4. Then at #15 Tampa trades down to Nyjets #20.Tampa gives up a no# 15. But Tampa selects at #20 plus Jets gets #15 plus Qb Mike Glennon and Jets gives yup their no#2nd rd pick/ So Tampa still can get a quality pick at #20. they have 3 no#2 picks their no#3 and 5th and a no# 6thy rd pick. This means Tampa can get those players in Rd-2 plus a good mid-rd 1st rd pick!

  2. 2

    Horse

    Don’t move up for anyone; we need the picks!

  3. 3

    jme0151

    Love to have this kid on our team but we would have to give up way to much. Like the trade down theme. Get more picks. We just have to many needs to give it away to get one player.

    1. 3.1

      76Buc

      We don’t need picks. We got what we needed; new coaches, especially on D!

  4. 4

    plopes808

    As good as he is, trading up would cost us too much down the line. Maybe Jameis can get together with him for a few wild nights on the town and build up some “character concerns” bad enough to make him fall to us at #9 lol

  5. 5

    Iabucfan

    I respectfully disagree. Championships are won with great players. To me, it would be worth it to give up a couple of picks (i.e. a couple of good players) to get one great player. Ramsey reminds me of Rod Woodson. Go Bucs!!!

  6. 6

    georgehicks

    There will be alot of wild trades. But Tampa don’t need to trade up. If GM thinks that Mike Glennon is the real deal lets the teams come to Tampa and see what develope’s. But Tampa draft selections may be better then last year. The last 15 years I do this guys. I follow the college teams each year. I put my top 100 players by positions. Then I put them from 1 to 100 and project them what rd they will go. So when they are picked Ievaluate on how well they did. Go Bucs

  7. 7

    scubog

    Once there was a sure fire top 3 pick who fell all the way to 12 and became a Hall of Fame player. We just need Richie McKay to start a rumor about Ramsey. Hey, it worked in 1995.

  8. 8
    Profile photo of tertip hanssel

    tertip hanssel

    A cool michigan logo design is what Ramsey needs on his back and he would be here next fall, dont you think ?

