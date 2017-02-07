Bucs Losing TE Coach Embree To 49ers

The Buccaneers hoped to keep their coaching staff intact this offseason, especially after promising signs and a 9-7, 2016 season. They dodged a huge bullet when they were able to retain defensive coordinator Mike Smith, but didn’t make it out completely unscathed.

Tight ends coach, Jon Embree will be joining Kyle Shanahan’s staff in San Francisco to become the 49ers tight end/assistant head coach. Shanahan was named the 49ers head coach one day after the Falcons lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Embree joined the Buccaneers in 2014 as part of former head coach Lovie Smith’s staff, and was credited with helping the development of Cam Brate develop into one of the NFL’s best young tight ends. Brate, a former undrafted free agent tied the franchise record four touchdowns with eight in 2016, and become one of quarterback Jameis Winston’s favorite targets.

The Bucs haven’t announced a replacement, or even confirmed Embree is leaving as of yet, although he is no longer listed on the team’s website. The move was first reported by Alex Marvez.