Bucs DE Noah Spence To Undergo Shoulder Surgery

According to a report from ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie defensive end, Noah Spence, is undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Spence first tore and dislocated the shoulder in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, but did not opt to have the surgery done until after the season. Players often do this when they’re told that an injury will partially – but not completely – heal to a stable condition, which is often the case with labrum tears.

That’s not to say Spence was without pain or discomfort once giving it a little time to heal. In the locker room after the Bucs season finale victory over the Carolina Panthers, Spence said he dislocated his should in the middle of that game, and instead of taking himself out, just popped it back in himself right on the field.

Despite partially tearing the labrum in Week 4, Spence did not miss a game due to the injury. He finished the season with 5.5 sacks, which was fifth among NFL rookies and third on the his team.

A torn labrum is not always something that requires surgery in the end. Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Vic Beasley played his entire rookie season with a torn labrum as well – recording 4 sacks – and after the season, ended up not having surgery. After giving his shoulder the entire offseason to heal, Beasley came back this season and recorded 15.5 sacks, the most in the NFL.

After meeting with doctors, Spence and the Tampa bay Buccaneers thought surgery was his best option long-term. A full recovery from shoulder surgery can take up to four months, but even that would give Spence plenty of time to be ready for training camp.