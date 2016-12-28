Bucs-Panthers Injury Report (12-28)

The Bucs and Panthers released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Gosder Cherilus – Groin/Ankle – Limited
T Demar Dotson – Concussion – Full
DE William Gholston – Elbow – DNP
RB Doug Martin – Not Injury Related – DNP
Carolina Panthers
DE Mario Addison – Foot – Limited
QB Derek Anderson – Illness – DNP
WR Devin Funchess – Knee – DNP
K Graham Gano – Left Ankle – Full
DE Charles Johnson – Foot – DNP
QB Cam Newton – Right Shoulder – Limited
TE Greg Olsen – Elbow – DNP
RB Jonathan Stewart – Foot – DNP