Bucs-Panthers Injury Report (12-28)

The Bucs and Panthers released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

T Gosder Cherilus – Groin/Ankle – Limited

T Demar Dotson – Concussion – Full

DE William Gholston – Elbow – DNP

RB Doug Martin – Not Injury Related – DNP

Carolina Panthers

DE Mario Addison – Foot – Limited

QB Derek Anderson – Illness – DNP

WR Devin Funchess – Knee – DNP

K Graham Gano – Left Ankle – Full

DE Charles Johnson – Foot – DNP

QB Cam Newton – Right Shoulder – Limited

TE Greg Olsen – Elbow – DNP

RB Jonathan Stewart – Foot – DNP