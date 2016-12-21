BREAKING NEWS
  • BUCS' EVANS AND MCCOY SELECTED TO PRO BOWL; GRIMES, DAVID, ANGER AND ALEXANDER NAMED ALTERNATES
Bucs’ Playoffs Begin This Week in New Orleans

About the author

Profile gravatar of Jacob Hoag

Jacob Hoag

Related Articles

8 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile gravatar of Randy H.

    Randy H.

    I believe the Packer’s would get in on the 4th tie breaker —strength of victory before they need to use strength of schedule. I also saw that if the Lions don’t win the North, the Bucs would have the strength of victory tie breaker over them if both finish 10-6.

    0
    Report user
  2. 2
    Profile gravatar of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    The “play-in” began on Sunday night, but we’re still very much in it despite the loss to the Cowboys.

    As Cameron said, just win the next two games. Good chance that Atlanta will lose to either of Carolina or New Orleans. And even if the Panthers don’t drop one, we’re still in it til the following weekend.

    0
    Report user
  3. 3
    Profile gravatar of WiltheBrewer

    WiltheBrewer

    That would suck if our Bucs had another
    10-6 team that missed the playoffs. But let’s see those last 2 ‘W’s , or it’s not gonna matter.
    I Believe !

    1+

    Users who have LIKED this comment:

    • avatar
    Report user
  4. 4
    Profile gravatar of Garv

    Garv

    The ONLY thing that matters is the game Saturday night. The rest is purple haze and dart boards. And you know what? This game in New Orleans is going to be a tough challenge. To win the Buccaneers are going to have to find a way to score a lot more points than they did in Tampa ten days ago. They have to find a way to run the ball too.

    And holding the Saints and Drew Brees to no TD’s is probably not going to happen again either. The Buccaneers will need to win the turnover battle.

    But the fact is, playoff teams face tough challenges and come out on top when it matters. The Buccaneers know that now and will be ready. Should be a damn good game.

    1+

    Users who have LIKED this comment:

    • avatar
    Report user
  5. 5
    Profile gravatar of e

    e

    It’s great to be talking playoffs on the first day of Winter over talking about the Bucs next potential first round draft pick. It’s great to see a young nucleus come together this year. In Meathead I trust.

    2+

    Users who have LIKED this comment:

    • avatar
    • avatar
    Report user
  6. 6
    Profile gravatar of cgmaster27

    cgmaster27

    Gosh this game makes me nervous. Do I think we should beat the saints, absolutely. We had our worst game in over a month and were in the Dallas game up to the last play. However, holding Drew quiet for two games is almost unheard of. @We’ll need the offense to get hot this week and put more points on the board. With Cam wake out on the end, the RT spot completely freaks me out. There had better be extra help over there all game. Not sure if Dot is going to be back.
    I give up on expecting a running game at this point, for some reason this season, it’s just not working. Have to win the TO battle as always. On a side note, love Koetter jabbing the media after the cupcakes he gave them in his press conference. This dude is so refreshing over the last two years of Lovie. Let’s hope we all have a happy Christmas and a Bucs victory before it.

    0
    Report user
    1. 6.1
      Profile gravatar of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      New Orleans is always a tough out … ditto with Carolina. It would be just as easy to go 0-2 as it is to go 2-0 with this pair of opponents.

      As far as predicting what it will take to beat the Saints … well, they put up 49 points on the Rams the week before we held them to 11 … then this past week they put up 48 points on the Cardinals. Our defense is more or less healthy with the exception of Gholston. A bounce-back defensive performance from last week would make a tremendous difference in the outcome.

      Offensively, if Dotson is back in the lineup, we may do better in our running game, since our backs seem to be healthy, so it’s hard to say what we’ll do in that regard but we could do better than last week. Jameis Winston has been all over the map too in his passing efficiency, last week completing only 48% of his passes but has done as high as 71% – so he’s definitely due for a comeback performance.

      This is one game on which I cannot even begin to offer a learned prediction – the outcome could be literally anything.

      1+
      Report user
      1. 6.1.1
        Profile gravatar of cgmaster27

        cgmaster27

        Well their defense got some hell last week by Arizona so let’s hope our offense can put points on the board. It’s no secret that the Saints are a much better team at home. I’m with you in the fact that Jameis needs to bring his A game this week. Those 71% performances were he;oped by some shorter routes. I hope our game plan this week is something similar. Keep it short , keep it short, and then hit them long. Christmas eve game, how fun is that?

        0
        Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2016 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Tampa Web Design | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version