Bucs’ Sweezy Cleared To Play, Marpet May Move To Center If Hawley Not Re-signed

2 Comments

    Pinnaql3

    Licht just hurt a lot some armchair GMs’ feeling talking about Donovan Smith there.

    RootsCrew

    Well, good. We paid him too much money to not suit up for us. He’s a run blocking beast at RG. While I’d still like to upgrade the OL in the next year or two, he’s a part of that upgrade. The OL has depth and versatility. I’d like to bring back Hawley as a backup. Cut E. Smith and Cherilus loose. With a more solid anchor at C, the OL improves, Dirks long developing routes will have a chance to get open and Jameis has time to survey the field/find open receiver.

    LT – Smith
    LG – Pamp/Caleb battle it out
    C – Marpet
    RG – Sweezy
    RT – Dot/Pamp/Caleb battle it out

    Wester, Hawley, Gottschalk, Allen as primary backups.

