Bucs’ Sweezy Cleared To Play, Marpet May Move To Center If Hawley Not Re-signed

The Buccaneers received some good news while in Mobile, Ala. for the 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl scouting for this year’s upcoming draft. Tampa Bay guard J.R. Sweezy has been given a clean bill of health.

Finally.

“He was actually cleared so he can begin football activities,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht told PewterReport.com at the Senior Bowl.

Sweezy, who was one of Licht’s biggest free agent ventures last year, missed the entire 2016 offseason, training camp and regular season due to a back injury he suffered after the former Seattle Seahawk signed a five-year, $32.5 million contract that included $14.5 million in guaranteed money. That injury, and a setback after surgery, prevented him from even practicing a single down with the team last year. Sweezy was signed to replace veteran Pro Bowl left guard Logan Mankins, who retired following the 2015 campaign.

In a veteran free agent class that also included hits in cornerback Brent Grimes and punter Bryan Anger, two Pro Bowl alternates, along with defensive end Robert Ayers, Jr., Sweezy was an obvious miss due to his injury.

When Sweezy returns to the Bucs in April when players are allowed to report for offseason workouts he won’t automatically step into a starting role due to his rich contract, however. Kevin Pamphile, who stepped in at left guard during Sweezy’s absence in 2016, played well in his first season as a starter and the team was quite pleased with his performance.

“I joke with Kevin all the time that he’s going to get paid a lot of money,” Bucs right tackle Demar Dotson said. “Nobody expected him to be the starting left guard going into the season, but due to circumstances he was the starting left guard and played well. He’s going to be a good player for us and he’s going to make a lot of money.

“That’s going to be a tough situation when Sweezy comes back. Two guys like that competing for that job. Wow, man. I just want to sit back and see how it unfolds. It’s going to be a battle.”

Sweezy’s return gives Tampa Bay a sixth starting-caliber offensive lineman, including center Joe Hawley, a two-year starter, who is slated for free agency. But which five will start and who will be the Bucs’ left guard?

Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter indicated that will be decided after free agency, but noted that the team had several options.

“That’s our general philosophy, to get our best five guys on the field and from there you might have to adjust it or what happens most time is injuries force you to have to adjust it,” Koetter said. “We believe in cross-training guys so you’re always going to cross-train as many guys that can handle it. You can never have enough guys that can also snap the ball.

“We have a few different ways we can go based on free agency, and then also based on J.R.’s status, but I don’t think Kevin Pamphile should be looking over his shoulder more than anyone else. I know Kevin was disappointed and hurt when we didn’t just automatically elevate him when Logan retired and I think Kevin came in and showed he’s a capable starter. We’re not by any means just saying that J.R. would come in and take Kevin’s place.”

Sweezy received a $4.5 million base salary and a $5 million roster bonus in 2016, and is due to make $2.5 million in base salary this year in addition to a $2.5 million roster bonus. He could battle Pamphile start at left guard or possibly even start at right guard as the team has contemplated moving Ali Marpet to center if it can’t re-sign Hawley.

“Ali and Evan Smith are both options [at center],” Koetter said. “We’ve always felt that it was a possibility long-term that Ali could end up at center but when we had two proven starting-caliber centers, two guys that have started a fair amount of games in their career in Joe and Evan, we just felt it wasn’t in our best interest for these last two years anyway. That all ties back into [versatility and competition] so either one of those scenarios could happen.”

Licht also threw Pamphile’s name into the conversation at center.

“Kevin can snap,” Licht said. “Yeah we do have some options. We signed James Stone, who has some experience as a center and stepped in for Joe at Atlanta. It’s always good to have guys that have versatility. We preach about it all the time but in this case we do have a lot of guys that can snap the ball. Joe has proven that he can play in this league and we’re definitely not trying to move on from Joe. We’d like to have him back.

“Joe’s another one that’s done a really nice job for us and he’s been the glue in the offensive line room. He’s a great leader and he’s very tough, obviously. But he’s one that we have been talking with, and if it makes sense for both of us we’d love to have him back.”

The 28-year old Hawley told PewterReport.com that he would love to come back to Tampa Bay to finish his playing days.

“I really like this team,” Hawley said. “The culture here is really changing and is changing fast. I really enjoy being around all the guys. We have a great locker room. Obviously, it’s a business at this point, and hopefully I’m going to get what I deserve. I’m hoping this team pays up. It’s a place I would really like to play and finish my career up.”

Sweezy’s return and the potential re-signing of Hawley would only bolster’s Tampa Bay line, which features Marpet, Pamphile left tackle Donovan Smith and right tackle Demar Dotson and two reserves the team is very high on from a year ago in tackle Leonard Wester and guard-tackle Caleb Benenoch. That is eight out of the nine or 10 offensive linemen that the team feels good about that figure to make the 53-man roster in 2017.

That could prompt the Bucs to stand pat along the offensive line this year while addressing other needs, although Licht didn’t rule out drafting another lineman – possibly late.

“It’s a possibility but I think you always need to keep an eye on developing young offensive linemen,” Licht said. “The Kevin Pamphiles of the world are hard to find. He played solid for us this year and all those guys did well. I think, like Dirk has said before, we are fine with our offensive linemen. We thought they played solid. But yeah, we could [draft someone]. I’m always going to keep an eye on offensive linemen in the draft. I’m not singling any particular person out and saying we need to upgrade that position. Let’s just say if Sweezy’s on our team he can be the prized free agent this year. We’ll throw him in the mix and there will be some different combinations that we go with.

“But I’m pretty excited about the development of these guys. Donovan Smith has played every snap for the last two years. That’s very hard to do and he’s still young. He’s very smart, he’s tough and he has the potential to be very, very good. These young guys do develop. People seem to pick on him, but he’s getting better. He played well during the second half of the year. He took some lumps there for a while, but he’s a young left tackle that’s very big and athletic. He’s a guy you go ‘ooh’ and ‘ah’ sometimes with. He’s a very talented athlete, especially for his size, and I’m excited about his future and continuing to work with him. He’s not somebody we’re looking to get better than. It would be hard to replace him.”