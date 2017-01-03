John Lynch Named Hall Of Fame Finalist For Fourth Straight Year

Share 0

Fourth time’s a charm? Those rooting for Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend John Lynch certainly hope so when it comes to the Hall of Fame.

According to NFL.com, Lynch has been named a Hall of Fame finalist for the class of 2017.

Lynch, who won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2002, made it to the final 15 in his first two tries at a gold jacket, and was a top 10 finalist last year.

In his 15-years career (11 years with Tampa and four in Denver), Lynch accumulated 1,051 combined tackles, 13 sacks, 16 forced fumbles and 26 interceptions. He was elected to the Pro Bowl nine times, and was also awarded the Bart Starr Man of the Year Award and the “Whizzer” White NFL Man of the Year in 2006.

Lynch’s name is also recognized in both the Broncos and Buccaneers Ring of Honors.

These are 14 other finalists Lynch will be up against this year.

Brian Dawkins, safety

Jason Taylor, defensive end

LaDainian, Tomlinson, running back

Morten Andersen, kicker

Don Coryell, coach

Kurt Warner, quarterback

Terrell Davis, running back

Isaac Bruce, wide receiver

Terrell Owens, wide receiver

Tony Boselli, offensive tackle

Alan Faneca, guard

Joe Jacoby, offensive tackle

Ty Law, cornerback

Kevin Mawae, center

Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis, Terrell Owens, John Lynch and Don Coryell were all finalist in 2016, but just missed the cut. LaDanian Tomlinson, Brian Dawkins and Jason Taylor are the first-year players on the list this year.

With safeties like Ed Reed and Troy Polamalu eligible for the Hall of Fame soon, is his window to Canton closing?

Maybe.

But, for now, Lynch and Bucs fans everywhere just hope this is the year he officially gets recognized as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

The induction class will be announced on February 4th.