Pewter Report’s Bucs Monday Mailbag 1-31: Glennon, Lynch To 49ers And More

PewterReport.com began a new offseason feature last year, giving readers an opportunity to get their questions answered about the Bucs by the PR staff. Today, Mark Cook answers five questions taken from Twitter submissions and our message boards using the hashtag #PRMailbag.

Question: What you think of John Lynch being GM of the Niners?

Answer: To say I was surprised would be an understatement. With that said, Lynch is one of the guys who, when I have a chance to meet with him, and just talk football, really impresses me with his knowledge. I mean the guy went to Stanford so he is a pretty intelligent man!

Now the question is, how will that translate to success running an NFL front office? I think the key most certainly will be to build a strong team around him. There have been reports that former Bucs GM Mark Dominik could join him, and having someone with his experience, whether you are a Dominik fan or not, would be an invaluable asset to Lynch. From how to set up and delegate scouting staffs, to managing the salary cap, these are all things Lynch will need to learn, and learn quickly.

There is a bit of precedent in this situation, with another former Stanford player, John Elway who took over as executive vice president of football operations for the Broncos in 2011. But Elway appears to have had some football front office experience as co-owner of the Arena League’s Colorado Crush.

Again, the key to Lynch’s success will come down to there people he surrounds himself with. There is no question Lynch has an outstanding football mind, but that won’t guarantee success in an NFL front office. And that doesn’t even get into the mess he is walking in on in San Francisco.

Question: Do you think Mike Glennon is thinking of signing with the Niners and is Ryan Griffin ready to be a backup for Jameis Winston?

Answer: I don’t know that Glennon has thought about signing with anyone specifically, but it does make a little sense, especially if Mark Dominik, who drafted Glennon is brought aboard in San Francisco. It was interesting listening to Dominik talk to Scott Reynolds in Mobile last week at the Senior Bowl. Dominik sure sounded like a fan of the Glennon’s but also noted the large deal he feels Glennon will get in free agency.

Griffin is as ready to be Winston’s backup as anyone. And I say that only because, it don’t matter who is the No. 2, they aren’t going to be able to step in and perform like Winston. Essentially, if you lose your starter for the year, you start playing for next season. Of course there have been handful of instances where a team loses their starter and the backup comes in and saves the day. But those scenarios tend to play out in Hollywood movie scripts, and not so much in real life. Ask the Raiders this season how it worked out when Derek Carr went down.

Question: Do you think a player like Jalen Tabor is worth the 19 pick, given his off field questions?

Answer: It is really difficult to say, without having the inside knowledge that NFL front offices do. Was Tabor just immature, or is a pattern that is deeper than the public knows? From strictly a talent standpoint, yes Tabor is worthy of the No. 19 pick. If he is a model citizen and teammate, the Bucs could potentially have two of the best starting cornerbacks in the NFL in just a couple years. But is cornerback a big enough need to go back-to-back two straight years?

I was along those beliefs of those who thought Tabor was, talent-wise, even better than Vernon Hargreaves III. Tabor’s numbers are impressive finishing his time at Florida with 104 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 28 passes defended and four interceptions. And he plays with a confident, and at times, nasty attitude. I am sure there has been, or at least will be, some discussion about Tabor upstairs at One Buc before the draft.

Question: What are the chances the Bucs draft John Ross or maybe even Curtis Samuel at No. 19?

Answer: I think Ross is a more likely choice there, only because his role and skillet is more clearly defined based on his college career. I love the versatility Samuel showed for the Buckeyes, and there is no question he could end up being a star in the NFL, but he is far from being a true polished No. 1 or No. 2 receiver. He most likely would be an inside guy, which could create matchup nightmares for NFL defenses, but at 5-11, and less than 200 pounds, what type of beating could he sustain in the NFL and is that worthy of a first round selection? He could be a riser at the NFL Combine however.

I think Ross would step in and immediately line up next to Evans as a starter and be a player that could give the Bucs offense some much needed juice. Now if Samuel happened to fall to the second round? Adding both would be huge, although not very likely.

Question: Do head coaches ever reach out to other head coaches for advice? Similar to how players do.

Answer: There is no question that they do. Seeing coaches interact at the East West Shrine, the NFL Owners Meeting and in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, you can tell it is a close-knit fraternity. For Dirk Koetter I believe it was invaluable for him to have Mike Smith on his staff last season, with it being Koetter’s first NFL head coaching job. But I am guessing he reached out to a handful of other coaches as well. I am not sure there is a lot of dialogue going on mid-season, only because of the competitiveness of the job, but once the season is over, these guys are back to being good friends and relating their experiences and getting thoughts and opinions from each other.