SR’s Fab 5: Jackson Could Fill Bucs’ Need For Speed; Winston Needs To Study Brady

About the author

Profile photo of Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR's Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons' Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: sr@pewterreport.com

10 Comments

    Bucs Capacitor

    Dang, Scott…I didn’t think you’d be able to convince me about Desean Jackson…but here we are. Well thought out and well place argument. The thing that put the icing on the cake was bringing up the fact that Galloway was 33 when he signed here. I completely forgot about that.

      Michael WestDominguez

      And Galloway was a flat out “burner”, I remember John Gruden in some audio clips actually telling Joey to run faster because Joey could always turn it up a notch in one stride, he was just a speed demon.

    MudManVA

    Love me some Fab 5! Thanks Scott.
    #1 Oh boy, I have been crying into the wind on PR about bringing in a FA WR for a long time, and Scott you have been the bah humbug on the topic. Wow, I do have the force in me since my jedi mind trick worked! lol
    You hit my WR talking points nail on the head. No rookie is going to be ready to be a solid #2 WR fresh out of the draft, and we need weapons to take the pressure off of Evans & Winston. If Evan is out due to injury who then? Jackson would certainly work or a number of 2017 projected FA. I’m still a proponent of drafting 2 WR’s in the first 5 rounds regardless if we sign a FA.
    #2 I agree with you but my gut tells me Jameis is going to more like Brett Farve than Tom Brady. He has too much gun slinger in him, whereas Brady is so tactical & cerebral. If he turns out like Brett Farve that’s not such a bad thing is it?
    #3 I think the Falcons will be in the playoff mix next year. They are too good talent wise with a good mix of vets & young players. I think more than the super bowl lose the loss of their coordinators will hurt them more than anything else.
    #4 I love Koetter as our HC. He is the right man at the right time for this team. He holds his players accountable without being hateful, which makes him respected.
    In Licht we Trust…Go BUCS & may the force be with you, aways! lol

      Naplesfan

      Mudman – you and I are on the same page on item no. 2 … the two players are just different kinds of players. But at the same time, maybe a better model for Jameis, if there is to be just one, might be Aaron Rodgers, who can gunsling it with anybody when it suits him, and like Jameis also hates to give up on any play, yet his propensity to toss picks that make you go, “why the hell did he throw THAT ball?” is nothing like Favre.

      In the 2016 season, Rodgers threw 40 TDs against only 7 picks.

    Naplesfan

    – I think we will pick up a free agent no. 2 WR, and Jackson is a good candidate with his speed that’s been missing forever on the Bucs

    – It’s rather unfair to expect Jameis Winston to try to model himself after Tom Brady in order to be successful and help us win a SB, for a variety of reasons … such as, (1) Winston and Brady have very dissimilar play styles … (2) hey, GOAT is a nice standard to aspire to for any player, but that’s not the standard for all successful QBs, given the many dozens of which enjoyed highly successful careers without ever being GOAT … (3) and while Brady is a known factor, we really don’t know what Winston’s actual, theoretical “upside” is at this point early in his career. Brady didn’t even begin to approach his peak performance until his 8th season in the league, despite the great success of his team during that timeframe, and indeed, many now believe Brady’s peak performance was this past season, at age 39. Who would have predicted that of Brady at the end of his second season in the league, besides nobody?

    I guess rather than holding Jameis to the Brady standard, I’d rather see him focus on making some specific improvements in the short term (this season) .. beyond the inevitable matter of gaining more NFL experience and becoming more mature as a player. That would include (1) increasing his accuracy of ball placement, particularly on middle to long range throws … and (2) estraining his “gunslinger” mentality where his emotions and will to make a play sometimes overcome the need for him to manage the offense efficiently. If Jameis can make significant progress in those two areas next year, it can help us gain another win or two, which might be enough to put us into the playoffs, or better.

      Naplesfan

      typo in last para item no. (2) … “restraining” rather than “estraining”

      Michael WestDominguez

      Naples, hope you are well brother…..could not agree with you anymore regarding expectations with Winston in comparison to Brady, I said this on another tread but what were everyone’s expectations this past year? 6/7 maybe 8 wins? Then we won 9 and a lot of fans, including myself though, Damn! we could have won 11 (Rams, Raiders, hell even one more bang play at Dallas), not to mention the loss at Arizona earlier in the year. We need to fill our holes with playmakers and draft best available based on our need, I like Mike Williams out of Clemson but he will probably be gone, as a die hard Garnet and Gold fan, I love Dalvin Cook but unless we make a bold move, he most likely will be gone as well. I actually thought Brate had a great year so all the O.J Howard articles I’m not real sold on because as some have said, we need speed opposite Evans. My last point is, if our expectations were as such this year and we went 9-7, barely missing the playoffs, what do you think they will be this year with our schedule including the SB runner up twice, the SB champions at home, games with the Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Lions, Giants and Packers, along with our usual NFC South grind with NOLA and Carolina? We have to get players that can produce, NOW don’t you agree?

    stlbucsfan

    PR decided to look into my Joey Galloway/Desean Jackson comparisons earlier this offseason and see the validity. The Bucs should cut Doug and Verner taking our cap space closer to 75M. Sign Desean Jackson for about 9M, I’d look into Zeitler the guard from Cincinnati who is not expected to be resigned and has graded out as a top 10 G every year he’s been in the league. Earlier this offseason I was in on Ron Leary and I still am but I think they will command similar dollars and Zietler is the more complete player and doesn’t come with injury concerns like Leary that should cost another roughly 8-9M a year. The last splash signing I would target is Dontari Poe, who will be cheaper than Short but could have as much impact playing next to McCoy for about 7M a year. That leaves us 50M to resign W.Golston, Shepard, Robinson, Quiz, McDougald and Conte which should cost us more than 25M collectively in this years cap space. Add first round pick OJ Howard or Njoku plus a 2nd round selection of Mixon and the Bucs would be ready to win the South. We are a very young team offensively but we need to take advantage of the aging playmakers we have on defense like McCoy and Grimes. Adding Zietler with a “healthy” Sweezey should give us the flexibility to move Marpet to C and let Pamphile challenge Dotson and Sweezey for their jobs. Ideally we start Smith, Zietler, Marpet, Sweezey and Dotson. We would have Pamphile crosstrained at all 3 spots and Benenoch developing behind the scenes at swing tackle. This is not the year we should sit back and let the big names sign and then skim what’s left, we need to be precise and calculated but get the impact players we need to get over the hump. Go Bucs and playoff season is only a checkbook away

    Matthew

    I am not a fan of Desean Jackson and feel like there a better options to add speed to the Bucs, here is my 7 round mock draft for the Bucs.
    Round 1: John Ross, WR Washington
    I think John Ross would be a great add to the Bucs offense and would give us the much needed speed we are all craving for. John Ross is 22 while Jackson is 30 and is most likely slowing down. John Ross can take the top off the defense and would surely free up Mike Evans from constant double teams.
    Round 2: Tre’Davious White, CB LSU
    I honestly believe by the time the draft rolls around White could be a first round pick but for now the Bucs would be lucky to have him fall to our pick in the second round. A great cover corner from DBU would fit perfectly playing in the slot as a rookie and eventually taking over for Brent Grimes. Concerned that he is undersized at 5’11 just like VH3 but his talent more than makes up for it. Also was a good punt returner in college so could compete for the returner job. Had a good game against Amari Cooper in college unlike VH3.
    Round 3: Ethan Pocic, C LSU
    Bucs go back to LSU to grab the versatile Pocic. He has played all 5 positions along the OL for LSU and could be the long term answer at C. Strength needs work but is a very athletic, smart C and would be great snapping the ball to Jameis for the next 10 years. Could be a swing man rookie year.
    Round 4: Joe Mixon, RB Oklahoma
    I am not comfortable with this pick due to his past but is a round 1 talent and would be a steal in round 4 if his off field issues are past him. Mixon could compete with Jacquizz and Charles his rookie year and eventually take over as the Bucs lead back. The reason I make this pick is because I believe the Bucs culture could keep his head right. Jameis had a similarly bad scandal at FSU but has been a total pro since joining the Bucs and could help Mixon.
    Round 5: Conor McDermott, OT UCLA
    For the second year in a row the Bucs go to UCLA to grab an OL and I believe McDermott could solidify the Bucs OL for years to come. With the picks of Pocic and McDermott the Bucs would have much needed depth for the OL and youth at every position. McDermott is already 24 years old but isn’t as polished as a 24 year old should be. He is great value in the 5th round and could be used as a back up for the RT spot and eventually compete for the starters job.
    Round 6: Xavier Woods, S Louisiana Tech
    The Bucs need safety help and Xavier Woods would be a great add to the Bucs S depth chart who could compete for playing time as a rookie. A great tackler Woods could add great value on special teams along with S. Bucs don’t have any long term options at S and should probably draft one earlier than the 6th round but I think Woods would be a great add in the 6th round.
    Round 7: Weston Steelhammer, S Air Force
    More S help is added in the 7th round with Steelhammer. Steelhammer is great value pick in the 7th round but would probably be used most likely as a special team player and back up his rookie year. Woods and Steelhammer would add youth and upside to the Bucs S depth chart and hopefully one if not both could develop into starting caliber S. Tandy would start at one S spot while Woods and Steelhammer would compete for playing time with another veteran S, Conte McDougald or another signed S.

      Naplesfan

      Matthew – I too like John Ross as a burner in the draft, and it’s kind of a tossup in my mind between Ross and Howard at TE. Yet, that doesn’t mean that picking up Jackson as a free agent wouldn’t have value, even with Ross taken in the draft. Ross’s speed is offset somewhat with his route-running which is not superior. Having a gray-hair like Jackson in the receiver room finishing out his career with the Bucs could help groom Ross to more quickly develop his route-running skills.

