10 Studs, 10 Sleepers For Bucs To Keep An Eye On At Combine: Offense

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

14 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of e

    e

    Stacy Coley is one of those guys that never lived up to the hype. He has a lot of physical potential, but just never made it happen for whatever reason and he had years to do so. I would not be lured into his physical traits that the combine will accentuate.

  2. 2
    Profile photo of Dude

    Dude

    Nice breakdown Trevor. Now I got some sleepers to watch for this weekend. I’m excited to watch the RB’s this weekend, there is a lot of talent at that position this year. It will interesting to see if some relatively unknown guy comes out of no where and makes a name for himself.

  3. 3
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    I can’t remember if I said this or not, but I’m for trading our 19th round pick in order to acquire some more 2nd and 3rd round draft picks this season and a 2nd round draft pick in 2018. I would sign our present RB’s including working out a deal with Martin for a significant drop in salary. I would sign our present WR’s and use those extra picks to draft RB, WR, TE, CB in the 2nd or 3rd rounds. Just my thoughts.

    1. 3.1
      Profile photo of chetthevette

      chetthevette

      If we can sign D. Jackson I would love to trade back. I think the second round is a good place to make hay.
      Welcome home Horse.
      GO BUCS

  4. 4
    Profile photo of macabee

    macabee

    From my Twitter feed

    Roy Cummings‏ @RCummingsFRS 31m31 minutes ago
    #Bucs GM Jason Licht says his draft board is set. There is still massaging to do but no big changes are likely.

    Rick Stroud‏ @NFLSTROUD 39m39 minutes ago
    #Licht says they like the TE position but also looking for a dominant blocker and pass catcher.

    Roy Cummings‏ @RCummingsFRS 1h1 hour ago
    #Bucs RB Doug Martin was back in Tampa last week and met with Bucs and meeting appears to have gone well. He will prep for OTAs in Cali

    Roy Cummings‏ @RCummingsFRS 1h1 hour ago
    #Bucs coach Dirk Koetter termed the meeting he had with RB Doug Martin last week as “excellent.”

    Rick Stroud‏ @NFLSTROUD 1h1 hour ago
    #Koetter said Martin is extremely motivated and he wanted to prove getting the second contract didn’t lessen his motivation.

    You guys are free to interpret what this all means. Could be some surprises! Could be none!

    1. 4.1
      Profile photo of Horse

      Horse

      Thanks Macabee; I suport Martin staying if his contract is slightly reduced and no guaranteed money; I believe it will keep him motivated to perform. What’s your thoughts on who we might draft at spot 19?

      1. 4.1.1
        Profile photo of macabee

        macabee

        Horse,

        This one is a head scratcher. I really don’t know. I’m going to wait until after the first week of free agency, then I’m going to watch who they invite for team visits and who’s pro day Licht attends. Right now I’m trying to find out who they interview at the Combine even though Licht says the draft board is already set.

        My first guess would be a weapon for Winston – TE or WR. But now I’m seeing a lot of mocks with DE Charles Harris/Mizzou. Bottom line……Don’t know!

      2. 4.1.2
        Profile photo of scubog

        scubog

        I’m not usually a big fan of trading down too much because theoretically you are giving up quality for quantity. Me, I’d rather have one great player than two mediocre ones. But at pick 19 there is probably a group of players with similar grades. Coupled with our need to upgrade at virtually every position, we may still be able to get our guy and pick up an extra chance or two like Licht did during the last Draft.

  5. 5
    Profile photo of wnb0395

    wnb0395

    Sikkema, I like your break down of the above players but I am surprised you didn’t mention Dede Westbrook. I think this kid is going to be good and we could get him in the 3rd round. Do you not like him for some reason?

    1. 5.1
      Profile photo of macabee

      macabee

      wnb0395,

      Trevor can provide you his rationale, but it may have something to do with off field issues. I do not fret over these issues because I trust the Bucs vetting process to determine if a player fits with the Bucs. I provided this link to give you an idea of what others may be thinking.

      http://www.tulsaworld.com/sportsextra/ousportsextra/twice-arrested-on-domestic-violence-complaints-ou-s-dede-westbrook/article_85efbaf5-3041-536e-a6d7-d5b46dfc9081.html

      1. 5.1.1
        Profile photo of wnb0395

        wnb0395

        Thanks for the insight Mac.

  6. 6
    Profile photo of jongruden

    jongruden

    I like reading a non bias article for a change great job Trevor

  7. 7
    Profile photo of chetthevette

    chetthevette

    TS, I’m starting to come around to JuJu in the second round. Of course he’ll be on my cool name list also.
    GO BUCS

  8. 8
    Profile photo of scubog

    scubog

    To quote Richie McKay, “Everyone lies this time of the off-season”

