2-Point Conversion: Bucs Ambushed In Arizona

About the author

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR's Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons' Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    vtrantb

    Well, duh. I’ve been calling for Hargreaves benching for a while now along with the absolute debacle of selecting kickers. What coach gives freedom to CBs to play off as much as they want. When Hargreaves play pressed they managed to have some success but it came too late.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend