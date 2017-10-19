3 Things We Learned From One Buc 10-19

Thursday was an important day for one big reason: Jameis Winston’s shoulder. Not his left shoulder. I’m sure that shoulder is fine. We’re talking about his right shoulder. The upper part of the arm that got him drafted No. 1 overall. Part of the machine of his passing mechanism that makes him the hope of the franchise – OK, you all get it.

With all that importance in mind, he are three things we learned on Thursday.

Winston a No Throw

#Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter said that Jameis Winston didn't throw on Thursday, expects him to take all of the snaps on Friday. pic.twitter.com/rp27nZEDZo — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 19, 2017

Winston was at practice on Wednesday, but only took what the coaches and players call “mental reps,” meaning he was hiking the ball, going through the motions, he just wasn’t finishing each rep with a throw.

This morning, when talking to offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, we were told that Winston would try throwing today. However, after practice, head coach, Dirk Koetter, told us that that was not the case, and that they decided to hold Winston out another day.

Koetter did say that they expect Winston to throw with the first team tomorrow.

From the Man Himself

#Bucs QB Jameis Winston on his shoulder and his thoughts on the #Bills defense: pic.twitter.com/20CjVmX3rZ — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 19, 2017

Winston took to the podium this morning before practice – at that point he did not know he would not be throwing later in the day. He talked about the preparation, and what it’s like having to go through things injured. He smiled and said something along the lines that he’s been throwing a football his whole life. He’s going through the game plan mentally so that when his arm is good to go his mind will be as well.

Winston also touched on the Buffalo Bills’ defense. He noted that this is an aggressive defense that likes to take things away when the ball is loose in the air. He knows that if he plays, he has to be on point all game.

If Not Winston: Fitzpatrick

Monken on what he likes about #Bucs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: pic.twitter.com/PZoFGMUnEl — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 19, 2017

So what if Winston can’t go?

The reality is then that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will get the call. Though this isn’t a scenario many fans would want, this is the exact reason why the Buccaneers brought him in; to be an experienced option at quarterback if Winston were to go down short-term.

Monken talked about Fitzpatrick this morning, most notably praising the fact that he’s been around the league for 14 years, emphasizing how rare that is.

Fitzpatrick played in Buffalo. He know that environment, even if he doesn’t know all the players that are on the Bills today. This is the reason why he’s here.

So, if Winston can’t go, Fitzpatrick gets his call.