Alexander’s Injury Timeline Hints At A Longer Recovery Than Anticipated

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

5 Comments

  1. 1

    cgmaster27

    Not having Kwon is killer. Without him in the lineups the Bucs are 0-6. He is the lifeblood of the defense and losing him for any significant time will be bad mojo for sure.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    1. 1.1

      Trevor Sikkema

      Idk about 0-6, but losing him is quite a loss, no question about it.

      +2
      0
      Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
      Please wait...
    2. 1.2

      Naplesfan

      The dropoff between Kwon Alexander and Kendall Beckwith is real, but it’s not that dramatic. Kendall is playing very well despite being a rookie now starting in a position he was not even projected to play a month ago.

      Next man up!

      +1
      0
      Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
      Please wait...
  2. 2

    surferdudes

    The good news is David was listed a doubtful. Regardless, shouldn’t we bring a L.B. up from the P.S.? Might be Joe Dirt time! LoL. Hopefully David plays against N.E..

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  3. 3

    Naplesfan

    It’s never good to lose really good players for multiple games.

    But let’s not forget,two years ago Kwon was just a promising rookie, getting a start in the 2015 season when he had not projected to start before he won the job in preseason.

    Now we’ve got Kendall Beckwith, another promising rookie starting at MLB when he was projected to either back up or start at OLB, but so far doing a good job. Getting this starting experience at MLB can only help him develop even faster and provide us the opportunity to have terrific depth at the MLB spot when Kwon returns.

    Maybe I’m being optimistic here, but again, who projected two years ago that Kwon would become the indispensable MLB?

    Oh, and also, with Kendall starting at MLB possibly several weeks, this also helps get Adarious Glanton starting experience at OLB, also helping our depth whenever Kwon gets back and Kendall slips into the starting OLB role.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend