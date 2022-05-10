Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is making headlines Tuesday morning, announcing he will be joining Fox Sports as the lead NFL Analyst once his playing career is over.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

In Brady’s multi-year agreement, he will be calling Fox’s biggest games alongside Kevin Burkhardt. He’ll also serve as an ambassador for Fox, working with client and promotional initiatives. While details of the contract are not yet available, it could surpass the $18 million mark currently being made by Tony Romo and Troy Aikman.

The future Hall of Famer continues to set himself up for life after football. The TB12 Brand and Brady Brand are firmly established. While his 199 Productions studio is producing a new movie, “80 for Brady.” He also co-owns Religion of Sports media with Michael Strahan. Many thought the 23-year veteran would possibly pursue ownership once his playing career was over. But it appears he’ll make his mark as an analyst first.

There’s still unfinished business for Brady and the Bucs before he heads off onto the Silver Screen. After a brief retirement he elected to return to football, in which will likely be his final season. In 2021 Brady led the Bucs to the league’s best record tied with the Packers at 13-4. While he also led the NFL in completions, passing yards, and touchdowns. Brady will vye for his eighth championship in 2022. While he tries to lead Tampa Bay to their third franchise Super Bowl victory, and second in three years.