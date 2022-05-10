Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is making headlines Tuesday morning, announcing he will be joining Fox Sports as the lead NFL Analyst once his playing career is over.

In Brady’s multi-year agreement, he will be calling Fox’s biggest games alongside Kevin Burkhardt. He’ll also serve as an ambassador for Fox, working with client and promotional initiatives. While details of the contract are not yet available, it could surpass the $18 million mark currently being made by Tony Romo and Troy Aikman.

The future Hall of Famer continues to set himself up for life after football. The TB12 Brand and Brady Brand are firmly established. While his 199 Productions studio is producing a new movie, “80 for Brady.” He also co-owns Religion of Sports media with Michael Strahan. Many thought the 23-year veteran would possibly pursue ownership once his playing career was over. But it appears he’ll make his mark as an analyst first.

There’s still unfinished business for Brady and the Bucs before he heads off onto the Silver Screen. After a brief retirement he elected to return to football, in which will likely be his final season. In 2021 Brady led the Bucs to the league’s best record tied with the Packers at 13-4. While he also led the NFL in completions, passing yards, and touchdowns. Brady will vye for his eighth championship in 2022. While he tries to lead Tampa Bay to their third franchise  Super Bowl victory, and second in three years.

Share On Socials

About the Author: J.C. Allen

J.C. Allen is one of PewterReport.com’s newest beat writers. As a New England transplant, he has closely followed Tom Brady’s entire career and first fell in love with the game during the Patriots 1996 Super Bowl run. J.C. is in his second year covering the team after spending a year with Bucs Report as a writer, producer and show host. Some of his other interests include barbecuing, being outdoors, and spending time with family and friends. His favorite Buccaneer of all time is Simeon Rice and believes he deserves a spot in Canton. Follow J.C. Allen on Twitter @JCAllenNFL.
Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
theman101
theman101
1 hour ago

Interesting

danielob
danielob
48 minutes ago

Gee, I thought Brady was going to Miami as a quarterback and co-owner next year, at least according to the talking head ” experts” in the media. Guess that they will have to wipe the egg off their faces now!