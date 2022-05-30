According to a report on WFLA News Channel 8, Bucs wide receiver Travis Jonsen was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) on Monday morning in Tampa.

The Tampa Police Department reported that that officers saw Travis Jonsen, 25, driving at high speeds. He was weaving through lanes on Dale Mabry Highway around 5:14 a.m. Monday.

Jonsen declined to do a DUI test after his arrest. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the Bucs practice squad.

Jonsen is one of 11 other receivers trying to win a roster spot behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage. This certainly does not help his chances. The Bucs signed four wide receivers after this year’s draft to add competition to the mix.

The 6-foot-4, 211-pound Jonsen has helped the team in practice on the scout team due to his size and speed combination.

The last time the Bucs had a player arrested it was wide receiver Jaydon Mickens on a weapons charge in March of 2021. Mickens avoided any conviction or jail time due to a clerical error, which caused the arrest in the first place.

The last Tampa Bay player arrested for a DUI was former tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins in 2016. Seferian-Jenkins, a second-round pick in 2014, was released shortly thereafter.