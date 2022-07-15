Bucs training camp is drawing near, and it’s time to preview the roster position by position. Pewter Report will break down and examine each roster spot, the players on the depth chart and preview the outlook for the 2022 season.

Offensive Tackles

The Bucs return both tackles Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs to the lineup in 2022. Wirfs was named a first team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in just his second season in the league. He’s quickly developing into one the NFL’s premier right tackles. Smith had a strong season last year and was miffed by not making the Pro Bowl, which should add extra fuel to his play this season.

Behind the starters there are a few question marks. Josh Wells has been the team’s swing tackle for the last three years. He’ll be challenged by Fred Johnson, who the Bucs signed when he was released by the Bengals. Behind them are first-year tackles Brandon Walton and Jonathan Hubbard, who spent all of last season on the practice squad. Undrafted rookie Dylan Cook rounds out the depth chart.

Donovan Smith

Smith was quietly one of the best left tackles in the league last season. Allowing just one sack all year, he posted an 83.6 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. His blocking grade was good for seventh-best among all left tackles in the NFL. He was one of only two in the top seven to start all 17 games and played the fifth-most snaps among all tackles in the league. Smith has steadily gotten better year by year and was rewarded with an extension last season, locking him up through 2023.

Tristan Wirfs

Wirfs has quickly ascended, becoming one of the best right tackles in the league. Posting a 84.6 offensive grade, Wirfs ranked sixth among tackles in the league, per PFF. However, he was the only one to start all 17 games of the players ranked ahead of him. After being named to the All-Rookie team, Wirfs earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2021. If he continues his career trajectory, he could wind up in Canton in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Josh Wells

Wells is back with the Bucs on a one-year deal. Tampa Bay gave him just over $1 million guaranteed out of his $1.2 million deal. He was often used as a jumbo tight end in heavy sets, until an injury to Wirfs thrust him into action in the playoffs. Wells suffered an injury of his own in the same game, which affected his play. When Wirfs couldn’t go in the NFC Divisional Round against the Rams, Wells was harassed by Los Angeles’ front seven. Even with the guaranteed money owed to him, the 31-year-old will need to have a stellar camp to fend off the competition behind him.

Fred Johnson

Johnson joined the Bucs after three seasons with the Bengals. He started eight games over his tenure in Cincinnati at both tackle spots and right guard. The majority of his snaps coming at left tackle the last two seasons. Listed as an offensive lineman on the Bucs roster, Johnson has versatility to play tackle and guard. However, he only lined up at right tackle and didn’t receive any snaps at left tackle that we observed during offseason camps. He’s only 25 years old and despite Wells’ guaranteed money, the newcomer is a real threat to win the backup tackle job.

Brandon Walton

Walton signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bills in 2020 before spending the year on the Steelers’ practice squad. After signing a futures contract, he was waived by Pittsburgh in August, which is when he signed on with the Bucs. Walton was released during final roster cuts, but was re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent all of last season. He’s a longshot to win the backup tackle job, but he could stick around on the practice squad.

Jonathan Hubbard

Another August addition for the Bucs last season, Hubbard spent all of 2020 on the Dolphins’ practice squad after signing with them as an undrafted free agent. Like Walton, Hubbard was waived during final roster cuts, but signed to the practice squad. The Bucs released Hubbard from the practice squad in September and he sent the rest of the year out of football. He was signed to a futures contract in January, but he faces an uphill battle to crack the roster.

Dylan Cook

A former quarterback, Cook bulked up and finished his college career as a tackle. He displays excellent athleticism and has a nasty demeanor. He’s a strong run blocker, but will need to refine his technique as a pass protector. Cook will need to get stronger, but he will benefit from working with the Bucs’ strength and conditioning coaches. A strong camp could land him a spot on the practice squad.