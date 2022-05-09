The Bucs’ full 2022 schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12. Each of the NFL’s network partners will start to release a game or two leading up to the full release.

We already know the Bucs will host the Seahawks in the league’s first ever game in Munich, Germany on November 13 in Week 10. But who will their Week 1 opponent be, and will it be a home or away game?

The NFL could go a variety of ways here. Tampa Bay’s schedule is full of big matchups. While the Super Bowl champion Rams are on the schedule, they are expected to kick off the season at home on Thursday Night Football. Last year when the Bucs were the defending Super Bowl champions they hosted Dallas on Thursday Night Football.

If Tampa Bay was to start the season on the road they have no shortage of marquee opponents. The list includes the Cowboys, 49ers, Cardinals, Browns and Saints. The Cowboys are probably the biggest ratings draw and would be a rematch of last season’s season opener. The Browns offer some intrigue with Deshaun Watson at the helm, and the Saints and Bucs have opened the season before in New Orleans in 2017 and 2020.

Tampa Bay has a tough schedule ahead this season with eight opponents who made the playoffs in 2021. Aside from the Rams and the Super Bowl runner-up Bengals, the Bucs will also play teams with talented quarterbacks, such as the Chiefs, Packers, and Ravens.

Pewter Report Bucs’ 2022 Season Opener Predictions

With Tom Brady back for a third – and perhaps final – season in Tampa Bay, expect the Bucs to have a high-profile season opener this year. Here are the predictions from the Pewter Report staff on which team the Bucs might face in Week 1.

Scott Reynolds: Tampa Bay at Dallas – Monday Night Football



Matt Matera: Tampa Bay vs. Green Bay – Sunday Night Football

JC Allen: Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans

Kasey Hudson: Tampa Bay at Arizona

Josh Queipo: Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City – Monday Night Football

Bailey Adams: Tampa Bay at New Orleans – Sunday Night Football