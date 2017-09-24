Bucs at Vikings: Most Disappointing

3 Comments

  1

    Bucnut2

    Agree- Winston was well, Winston. He is far from elite and at this point is struggling to be average. I sincerely hope we have our franchise QB, but there is little evidence at this point to suggest JW is.

  2

    Daba

    Could have just saved time and said everyone except Folk and Anger

  3

    RootsCrew

    Total disaster of a game. Same crap as last year in Arizona. Winston was ok until he started to press & try to do too much in the 4th. Obviously that under throw to DJax was horrible, but besides that, 1st half was ok. Simply can’t throw those two 4th quarter INT’s when team is trying to come back. Still trying to do too much. Sick of these types of games. Not acceptable.

    Defense was a joke. Gave up 31 points & 5 scoring drives of 65+ yards! Bottled up Cook well enough for 3 quarters, but couldn’t cover a wide receiver to save their lives. Soft coverage all day. Vern struggling yet again. Smitty talked about using Vern in more aggressive coverage, but it was the same 10 yard off stuff as last year. Smith looked lost. No pash rush…again. This should have been a defensive slugfest. Laughable how easy Vikes moved up and down the field.

    OL was up and down. Couldn’t run block. Pass pro was very spotty too many times. Yet again it took Dirk forever to adjust to no run game and go to a quicker tempo/no huddle offense in hopes of moving the ball better. He simply won’t do it unless we’re down 14. Frustrating.

