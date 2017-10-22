Bucs at Bills: Most Impressive

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com.

3 Comments

  1. 1

    DEBUCSOWN

    Murray for MVP!! So nice having a competent kicker! Go Bucs!

  2. 2

    Naplesfan

    Agreed on all of the above.

    Although with Howard, if guys start covering him, then who is going to go uncovered? Pick your poison. That’s what’s great about having a great run blocker and mobile pass catcher who can run routes and get clear. If OJ didn’t have those talents, he’d just be another tall tight end who doesn’t lead the team in receiving yards.

    I just wish Humph had had a better outing. And the defense just had to not let the Bills get that quick 1-minute TD drive at the end. Yeah, I know, that’s another post for most disappointing players.

  3. 3

    RootsCrew

    It was really good to see Murray bury all his kicks today. Really hope our kicking situation is finally sorted.

    O.J. is such a weapon and it’s good to see him mixed in more today. He had some good routes and catches over the middle as well as the two big TD’s.

    Evans continues to be great. He got mugged on that contested 3rd down pass and deserved a flag. He’s our #1 and should be targeted at such. But I didn’t think Jameis or Dirk forced targets his way. Good balance.

    Jameis played a good game. Was mostly sharp with a few wonky throws mixed in. That INT to Brate was maybe a slight bit off, but the LB read that route and ran it better than Brate. Despite that, he lead the offense to enough points to win the game.

    I’d add Dirk to most impressive. He called a good game and mixed up his play calling. Added some creativity inside the RZ which was encouraging to see. Not a perfect game, but like Jameis, did enough to win today.

