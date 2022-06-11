The Bucs have quite the battle brewing for their depth receiver roles. Behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage, the competition is wide open.
The favorites for those WR4 and WR5 – and potential WR6 – roles are likely the team’s incumbents. Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden, Breshad Perriman and Cyril Grayson, Jr. aren’t likely to relinquish their roster spots without a fight. But could a dark horse emerge and impress enough to earn his way onto the team?
Tampa Bay has plenty of receivers on its roster. Then again, Tampa Bay has plenty of players on its roster. That’s why it felt so significant for head coach Todd Bowles to single out one undrafted free agent receiver – Deven Thompkins – when asked who impressed him during the team’s mini-camp this week.
“I would love to see what Thompkins does in training camp,” Bowles said. “He’s quick, he’s fast, he’s explosive off of the ball and he’s made some good catches. So, we want to see how he continues to learn and how he does in training camp and preseason. I’ll be looking at him.”
Bowles had more to say on the 5-foot-7 pass-catcher. When asked again later in his Thursday press conference about any players who improved their stock during mini-camp, he brought Thompkins up again.
“Nobody’s improved their stock until we get in pads. But, there are guys that run around in [a] t-shirt and shorts that look good,” Bowles said. “Like I said, Thompkins is quick and fast and I look forward to seeing him in training camp.”
Of course, the Bucs have seen stories like this before. Much was said about Kenny Bell, the team’s fifth-round pick in 2015. He starred in the summer and early in training camp, but when the pads came on, he wasn’t the same.
Even Darden, a fourth-round pick last year, struggled to acclimate to the NFL during his rookie season. So, the big challenges lie ahead for Thompkins, an undrafted free agent out of Utah State.
Yeah we have heard this before, and have been disappointed. However at some point the law of averages has to swing our way. If he is really any good, Tom will find him. Looking at our wideout room Tyler Johnson just doesn’t stand out. We hoped he’d be like Chris Goodwin, not even close. Doesn’t have elite speed, or size, doesn’t have any kick returner ability. Very average, I don’t think he makes the cut this year.