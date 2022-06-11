The Bucs have quite the battle brewing for their depth receiver roles. Behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage, the competition is wide open.

The favorites for those WR4 and WR5 – and potential WR6 – roles are likely the team’s incumbents. Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden, Breshad Perriman and Cyril Grayson, Jr. aren’t likely to relinquish their roster spots without a fight. But could a dark horse emerge and impress enough to earn his way onto the team?

Tampa Bay has plenty of receivers on its roster. Then again, Tampa Bay has plenty of players on its roster. That’s why it felt so significant for head coach Todd Bowles to single out one undrafted free agent receiver – Deven Thompkins – when asked who impressed him during the team’s mini-camp this week.