Bucs Bring In Pass Rusher For Workout

In an effort to potentially increase the team’s pass rush, the Buccaneers are having former Bears defensive end Lamarr Houston in for a workout on Monday. Tampa Bay has just four sacks through the first four games of the 2017 regular season, which is last in the NFL. Three of those sacks came on Thursday night against New England after the team went sack-less against Minnesota and the New York Giants.

The Bears released the 30-year old Houston after he suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss the 2016 season. Houston rebounded from a 2014 knee injury that cost him half of that season, and recorded a career-high eight sacks.

The 6-foot-3, 274-pound Houston has 25 career sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception between his first four years in Oakland and his last three years in Chicago. Houston played outside linebacker in Chicago, but would play defensive end if signed by the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay released defensive end Jacquies Smith on Wednesday night and are in need of another pass rusher. Safety Isaiah Johnson was signed from the practice squad on Thursday to help the team’s depth at that position, but could be released in order to make room for Houston as safeties T.J. Ward and Keith Tandy are expected to return to health from their injuries for Sunday’s game at Arizona.