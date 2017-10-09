Bucs Bring In Pass Rusher For Workout

About the author

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR's Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons' Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    macabee

    Houston would be a quality addition for the Bucs if he is healthy. The iterative words are “if he is healthy” and can he stay healthy. He has had two torn ACLs. John Fox, Bears HC, knows pass rushers. They chose to release him with an injury settlement. To be fair, some of that was Houston was owed a 5.4mil salary.

    That’s what workouts are for – to determine a player’s viability. I trust the Bucs to make the best decision here. The workouts scheduled for today shows by the level of competition coming in that we are desperate for pass rush and kicking help. May the football gods smile upon us. Go Bucs!

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version