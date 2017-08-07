BREAKING NEWS: GRUDEN SAYS HE WANTS TO COACH AGAIN
Bucs Camp MVP 8-7: Godwin’s Glory

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

5 Comments

  1. 1

    Horse

    Good to know at wide receivers we have a good rotation group.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2

    Iowabucfan

    As I have said before, I can’t believe Howard made it to the Bucs at 19. Likewise, I can’t believe Godwin was still available in the 3rd round. Did any of these teams even watch the Rose Bowl?

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  3. 3

    macabee

    If TE OJ Howard is the steal of a lifetime, WR Chris Godwin can’t be far behind! Man, I’m beginning to really like this guy! Go Bucs!

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  4. 4

    cgmaster27

    This guy is legit. I still can’t believe we got him in the third. It looks like the offense as a whole has stepped forward the last couple of days. The defense will have their plays, that’s what you want anyways. Although I am disappointed at the number of drops I hear from OJ. We need sure hands form him as he is such a match up nightmare. SO excited to get this year started. Especially when hearing of the debauchery happening in Miami right now.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  5. 5

    Naplesfan

    It’s going to be really tough to select the wide receiver corps come cut-down day to 53. A couple of quality receivers are going to end up on waivers. This is by far the deepest group of WRs ever for the Bucs, and quite possibly the best in the league this season.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version