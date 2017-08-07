The PewterReport.com staff will choose a daily Bucs Camp MVP during Tampa Bay’s 2017 training camp based on that player’s performance. Visit PewterReport.com daily to find out which player is named the Bucs Camp MVP.

Bucs Camp MVP 8-7: Godwin’s Glory

Beginner’s luck, right?

He’s just finding the soft spots against the back ups.

Yeah, but, remember Kenny Bell last year?

The first practice we watched of Chris Godwin in a Buccaneers’ uniform, he was nervous. He was timid in his speed, in his routes, and even with his hands. He was trying to take it all in that he was in the NFL, in Tampa, Florida, and you could tell.

But, every day since then he’s gotten better – or, been more of himself.

All of that led to today. On an offense that has DeSean Jackson, Mike Evans, Doug Martin, Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard and Adam Humphries, it’s Godwin’s name we’ve said the most. Today he was rewarded for his consistency with the two most impressive touchdowns of the day.

A very efficient and well-executed 1-minute drive from the offense ends with a Chris Godwin touchdown. First TD of camp from this drill. pic.twitter.com/6NqQ4pPYLF — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 7, 2017

The first came during the 1-minute drill. The team had yet to finish a 1-minute drill drive with a touchdown during all of training camp, to this point, but the play above showcased the first one. It was a good route by Godwin to beat Hargreaves initially, then veer to the sideline and get to a place in the end zone where the safety couldn’t reach. That’s savvy play from a rookie – a reason why you hear the coaches and players say he doesn’t play like a first-year player. Just ask cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah.

“Chris Godwin, since he stepped in for the first OTAs, I thought, ‘This kid is going to be good,’” Adjei-Barimah said. “And now it’s, ‘This kid is good!’ He just keeps improving and improving everyday. He’s coming out and making big plays, too. That’s going to be huge for us. We need as many playmakers as we can get.”

CHRIS GODWIN OUT HERE MOSS-ING PEOPLE – it's every day, too. pic.twitter.com/lwVljHgYx6 — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 7, 2017

The second touchdown was shades of greatness. Godwin went up and in between two defenders and came down with the ball for what would’ve been a score in a real game – that’s what we call getting “Moss’d,” people.

It’s not beginner’s luck; it’s just the beginning.

It’s not about dominating back up players; he’s making the starters even back up.

Kenny Bell shied away when the pads came out; Godwin thrives with them.

Rod God is real, and he won the day on Monday.