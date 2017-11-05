Bucs DE Gholston Carted Off In Saints Game

As if things couldn’t get as bad as the scoreboard was, the Buccaneers had to watch their starting defensive end William Gholston go down with a neck injury midway through the third quarter during the Saints game.

Looked like Gholston's helmet banged with Saints OL helmet. Looked like a head injury. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 5, 2017

Gholston appeared to get hit in the head by one of the Saints offensive tackles, not maliciously, though. He then went down to the ground with he hands near his neck.

Not good for Gholston. They have him wrapped up good. Might be something serious with his neck. Moving arms and legs, though. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 5, 2017

Gholston was attended by trainers, wrapped pretty heavily to stabilize his whole body, then was carted off. It was later announced that he had a neck injury. We can report that Gholston was moving his limbs while on the ground before being carted off.