Things just got a little more interesting in the NFC South. The Bucs might be facing quarterback Baker Mayfield twice a season as the Panthers have traded with the Browns for Mayfield on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport.

A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/xuTLqosmZm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 6, 2022

Mayfield was going to be with a new team this season after the Browns traded for DeShaun Watson and signed him to a five-year deal that’s fully guaranteed. It was just a matter of what team would trade for Mayfield and how the financials would be worked out.

Trade Details

According the NFL Network’s Michael Garofolo, the Browns will still pay $10.5 million of Mayfield’s contract. That still saves them $8 million on their salary cap. The Panthers are paying him $5 million and are also giving the Browns a fifth round pick that can turn into a fourth rounder depending on his playing time.

More: The #Browns will pay Baker Mayfield $10.5 million this season, which means they trimmed over $8 million in cash and salary-cap space. The #Panthers will pay Mayfield ~$5 million. Mayfield agreed to trim ~$3.5 million off his base salary. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2022

Mayfield spent fours seasons with the Browns. He threw for 14, 125 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions with a record of 29-30. He made the playoffs in 2020, beating the Steelers and losing to the Chiefs.

Bucs Facing A New QB?

The Panthers have the number 1 and 3 overall picks from the 2018 NFL Draft with Mayfield and fellow quarterback Sam Darnold. Those two will battle it out in training camp to be the starter. They also have quarterback Matt Corral on the roster, who they drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Bucs swept Darnold and Carolina in his first year with the team last season. Tampa Bay held him to 409 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in two games. He was sacked a combined six times and fumbled twice. The Bucs in total scored 73 points compared to the Panthers’ 23.

In his only career start against them back as a rookie in 2018, Mayfield lost to the Bucs 26-23 in overtime at Raymond James Stadium. He threw for 215 yards for two touchdowns, was sacked five times and fumbled in that game.

The Bucs play against their NFC South rival on the road in Week 6. They’ll host them at home in Week 17 on New Year’s Day.