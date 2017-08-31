Bucs Fall To Redskins In Preseason Finale 13-10

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

3 Comments

  1. 1

    Alldaway 2.0

    Backup D-line was trash other than Ward and Adbdesmad.

    WR cuts will be the toughest as well as TE.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    Horse

    Can we all agree now that we need somebody else as a backup other than Fitzpatrick. Not sure what we’re going to do about a pass rush. GM needs to wake up that Jaquez Smith should be on the 53-man squad; he needs to go to IR and make that decision later to put him on the 53 man roster. Okay fire cannons At Me Now.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  3. 3

    Horse

    I meant to say “not on the 53-man roster”.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version