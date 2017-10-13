Bucs Final Injury Report And Koetter’s Parting Word Before Sunday

Friday is the big day. It’s the day where the team releases their final injury report, and we get to see if any players are ruled out already, despite practicing during the week.

Now we know that answer.

#Bucs final injury report before Sunday. Alexander: OUT

David: Questionable

Tandy: OUT

Ward: Questionable — Trev-OR-Treat 👻🎃 (@TampaBayTre) October 13, 2017

Safety Josh Robinson and defensive end, Ryan Russell have also been ruled out, and Ali Marpet as well as Robert Ayers are questionable with David and Ward.

Here’s what coach Dirk Koetter had to say earlier about having to rule guys out who practiced during the week.

“Limited is a relative word. Again, these guys are professional football players. Nobody’s going to get medically cleared if they’re not ready to play in the game. That’s a medical decision and if guys are cleared, if they’re cleared to play then they are cleared to play. If they’re on the 46, they have to be ready to play the whole game.”