Bucs Finalize 10-Man Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finalized the team’s 10-man practice squad, which is actually 11 if you count linebacker Eric Nzeocha, the team’s international player. All NFL teams must carry an international player, which doesn’t count against the mandated 10-man practice squad.

The Bucs’ current practice squad consists of the following players:

MLB Riley Bullough

Bullough was the star of HBO’s Hard Knocks series for his intense demeanor and his gritty playing style. While he’s limited athletically, Bullough is a smart, instinctive player that knows the defense and is a good tackler.

WR Bobo Wilson

Wilson comes to the Bucs with a chip on his shoulder, evidenced by his appearance on HBO’s Hard Knocks, but he does have speed and shiftiness similar to Bernard Reedy, the team’s current fifth wide receiver, and can return kicks.

RB Russell Hansbrough

Hansbrough was on Tampa Bay’s practice squad last year and had a decent preseason that included a 27-yard run yard against Cleveland. With the Bucs only carrying three running backs during Doug Martin’s three-game suspension, Tampa Bay needs another back that knows the offense for depth.

FB Austin Johnson

Johnson is an improving player similar to Alan Cross in that he can play fullback and the H-back – or “move” tight end role – in Dirk Koetter’s offense. He’s also solid on special teams, too.

CB Jonathan Moxey

Moxey was an undrafted free agent cornerback from Boise State that made a favorable impression on the coaching staff. While not the player Javien Elliott was last year, Moxey has some upside and knows the defense.

DE Sterling Bailey

At 6-foot-3, 282 pounds, Bailey has the size to play strongside defensive end or defensive tackle. That was a role that DaVonte Lambert played in Tampa Bay before a preseason wrist injury led to him being placed on injured reserve.

OL Matt Liedtke

Liedtke is a serviceable offensive lineman that had a decent preseason playing with the third team. He’s versatile enough to play guard and tackle, and that’s what George Warhop wants in his linemen.

S Isaiah Johnson

Johnson spent the entire 2016 season on the Bucs’ practice squad last year and starts 2017 off on the practice squad again. The team likes his upside at safety and his special teams ability.

WR Freddie Martino

Martino was signed by the Bucs in March of 2016. he was one of the final roster cuts last year, as he was this year. he was signed to the practice squad, and made a few appearances on the active 53-man roster in 2016. They’re comfortable having him in that role again this year.

OT Marquis Lucas

Lucas was claimed off waivers this August by the Buccaneers. he previous spent time on practice squads for the Falcons and Vikings.