Bucs Get Last Of Their Draft Picks Inked

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Thursday that the team has signed wide receiver Chris Godwin, the first of the team’s two third-round selections in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Godwin (6-1, 205) was selected 84th overall out of Penn State, where he was one of the most prolific receivers in school history, finishing seventh in receptions (153), fourth in receiving yards (2,404) and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (18). As a true junior in 2016, Godwin started all 14 games for the Nittany Lions, catching 11 touchdown passes, the second-most in a single season in school history, helping him earn third-team All-Big Ten honors from the conference’s media and honorable mention All-Big Ten from the conference’s coaches.

As a true sophomore (2015), Godwin had a career-high 1,101 receiving yards, the second-most in a single season in Penn State history. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the conference’s media and the Associated Press, while earning third-team All-Big Ten honors from the conference’s coaches. A native of Middletown, Delaware, Godwin attended Middletown High School.

All six of Tampa Bay’s 2017 NFL Draft picks are now signed.

