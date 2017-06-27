Bucs Indoor Facility Taking Shape

Something that has been talked about for years, is finally becoming a reality.

The new indoor practice field, located on the southwest corner of One Buc Place, should be ready by the start of the season if everything continues on schedule according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, and Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

Getting out of the heat – and the summer lightning bolts – should help preserve the players health throughout the season, and maybe give them a little extra push down the stretch. That is the hope anyway.

“We want to give our team the best opportunity, with all of the resources possible, to put the best team on the field and it comes from the top, from the Glazer family,” Bucs COO Brian Ford told the Times. “It is truly going to be a state-of-the-art facility and is yet another example of the commitment on and off the field that the Glazer family has to the community and to the franchise.”

The Glazers are spending $20 million to build the 100,000-square foot indoor practice facility that will include bleachers with a capacity of 3,500, meaning the Bucs can also hold training camp practices indoor from time to time as well, starting in 2018.

