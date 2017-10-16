Bucs Koetter Addresses Winston’s Injury; When Can He Return?

As if going down 31-0 and eventually losing a rematch game against the Arizona Cardinals 38-33 wasn’t bad enough, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to deal with even more uncertainty after the game, as their starting quarterback, Jameis Winston, was not able to finish the game due to a shoulder injury.

The initial report on Sunday was that X-rays were negative on Winston’s shoulder, which meant nothing was broken, but he was schedule to have an MRI on Monday.

The MRI revealed that Winston had a Grade 1 (so a low grade) AC spring in his throwing shoulder.

Later that day Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter cleared up exactly what that meant for Winston moving forward.

Koetter explaining the injury situation with Winston. He's day-to-day, and is "as tough as they come." pic.twitter.com/PE2msGiuGT — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 16, 2017

Koetter classified Winston as “day-to-day,” which means he could still play this weekend in Buffalo. What Koetter clarified to the media was that Winston took himself out of the game because he just didn’t feel like he could throw the ball with enough velocity to help the team the way he would need to. He said his shoulder had too much soreness, discomfort to throw.

With an AC sprain, Winston’s status for the game will be all about pain tolerance. He can’t injure it any further (baring him getting thrown on the ground like that again), and will be “cleared” medically to play. By Sunday, it will be all on him – Koetter already noted Winston’s toughness in the video above.

Koetter said Winston likely won’t throw on Wednesday’s practice, but they’ll see what he can do in the following days.

In the meantime, Ryan Fitzpatrick will move forward as the team’s starting quarterback. Ryan Griffin is cleared to come back with the team this week, but only to practice, not to play in the game. So, right now Adam Humphries would likely be the second string quarterback, if Winston can’t go. In terms of signing a possible third quarterback, Koetter said they will wait a few days to see how Winston responds before making an emergency signing.