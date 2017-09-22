Bucs LB Alexander Ruled Out Against Vikings; Baker Doubtful

The task of stopping Vikings rookie running back Dalvin Cook on Sunday just got a little more difficult.

The Bucs injury report came out following practice on Friday, and starting middle linebacker Kwon Alexander has been ruled out for Sunday.

Alexander left the game against the Bears last Sunday early in the first half with a hamstring injury and did not return. Following the game against Chicago, Alexander vowed to be back at practice on Wednesday but obviously the training and coaching staff had other ideas.

Hamstring injuries are dealt with using extra caution in most cases, as a minor injury can turn into a severe and sometimes season-long injury if a player returns to early. At the very least it can become a nagging injury if not allowed to heal 100 percent.

Rookie Kendell Beckwith filled in for Alexander on Sunday, and played relatively well. Adarius Glanton filled in for Beckwith at the strongside position and most likely that is what the starting lineup will look like against Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

In other injury report news, Chris Baker and Jacquies Smith are both doubtful with the flu, Gerald McCoy(ankle), Devante Bond(knee), Brent Grimes(shoulder) and Kevin Pamphile(illness) are listed as questionable.