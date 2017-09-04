Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Ep28: Previewing Bucs at Dolphins

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this episode of the Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott, Mark and Trevor recap a wild roster cut weekend, which included saying good bye to some promising players, but hello to a new one. The gang also previews some of what the Bucs will see against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but also discuss how that game might not even be played.