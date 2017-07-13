Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 18: You Missed A Belt Loop, Big Time

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.

In this week’s episode of the Pewter Nation Podcast, the boys are back in town as we welcome back Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema as a radio trio. This one was a fun one. The guys make the case for current Bucs players already on the franchise’s all-time list, talk Mike Evans contract numbers, do some wacky impressions, and uncover the real reason why GM Jason Licht signed TE Antony Auclair after the draft.