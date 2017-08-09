Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 22: Pregaming The Preseason

In this week’s episode of the Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott, Mark and Trevor get you ready for the Buccaneers’ first game of the 2017 season coming this Friday against the Bengals. The three talk about which players have the most to play for in that game, what to expect and what it could mean in the long run. Plus, the gang recaps the first episode of Hard Knocks and tells their favorite moments.