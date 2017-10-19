Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 37: Will Jameis Winston Play?

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.

In this week’s episode of the Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema put their doctor’s lab coats on and get the the bottom of Jameis Winston’s shoulder injury. The three get into a heated debate over whether or not Winston will play this Sunday, and talk about what has to change for the Bucs to get a win with or without Winston…