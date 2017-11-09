Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 43: J-E-T-S, JETS JETS JETS

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.

In this mid-week edition of the Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema preview the Tampa bay Buccaneers’ upcoming game against the New York Football Jets. The gang first gets into the nitty-gritty with the Bucs offensive line. They talk about position changes, what can be done, and which offensive linemen can even cut it as starters on this team – some who already are who shouldn’t be.