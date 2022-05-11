Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr has updated his MMQB Power Rankings after the 2022 NFL Draft. Predictably, the Bucs rank high on the list due to Tom Brady’s unretirement in March.

Just how high?

The Bucs rank second in the MMQB Power Rankings behind the Chiefs. The two teams are scheduled to play this year in Tampa Bay.

The last time Brady and the Bucs squared off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs was in Super Bowl LV at the end of the 2020 season. Tampa Bay prevailed at Raymond James Stadium, 31-9, as Todd Bowles’ defense stole the show. Mahomes was harassed throughout the game, sacked three times and threw a pair of interceptions.

Now Bowles takes over as the head coach. Orr likes Tampa Bay’s chances of a Super Bowl rematch against Kansas City.

Here’s what Orr had to say:

“While the endgame of Tom Brady’s Wendy Byrde–like multilevel scheme to take control of the Dolphins and act as both the team’s chief financial officer and starting quarterback has yet to materialize, the Buccaneers remain one of the best and most complete teams in the NFL—one that could easily use its draw as a veteran-led roster to successfully mine the remainder of free agency (as cohost Gary Gramling and I did on the latest MMQB pod). Todd Bowles is an excellent coach with a healthier defense. The Buccaneers are coming off a draft in which they nabbed a high-upside, space-eating tackle (Logan Hall) to pair with Vita Vea and a potential franchise running back in Rachaad White.”