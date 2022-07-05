Between 2020 and 2021, the Bucs enjoyed impressive continuity along their offensive line. But that’s changing this year. In fact, the starting group will feature a new face for the first time since 2019. It’s not just one new face, though – it’s two.

This offseason saw left guard Ali Marpet – a mainstay for Tampa Bay since 2015 – retire at the age of 28. Then, about a month later, right guard Alex Cappa left to sign with Cincinnati in free agency. That gave the Bucs two holes to fill, and they’ve done well in doing so. And if Pro Football Focus’ recent offensive linemen rankings by pressure rate are anything to go by, quarterback Tom Brady can still feel comfortable with the unit he has in front of him.

PFF’s rankings are broken down by position, starting with center. The Bucs re-signed Ryan Jensen back in March, inking him to a three-year deal. That was a key move at the time, but it’s even more important given the team will have two new starting guards. In terms of pressure rate, Jensen finished as PFF’s No. 9 center last year. He allowed pressures on just 2.78% of his pass-blocking snaps.

Interestingly enough, when it comes to the guard position, there are two players of interest included. Those two players tied for the seventh-best percentage, both allowing pressures on 2.91% of their pass-blocking snaps. One was, of course, the recently retired Marpet. The other was Shaq Mason, who the Bucs traded for as a replacement for Cappa on the right side. It’s no stretch to say Tampa Bay actually upgraded at right guard with the addition of Mason, who only cost the team a fifth-round draft pick.

The Ace Of The Bucs’ Offensive Line

The Bucs have boasted one of the best offensive lines in the NFL for two years now. Even with the newcomers factored in, PFF ranked the unit as the league’s fourth-best right now. One of the biggest factors in Tampa Bay’s phenomenal offensive line play in recent years has been right tackle Tristan Wirfs. The 2021 All-Pro selection was a first-round pick just two years ago, and he’s been the Bucs’ most impressive lineman ever since.

In 2021, Wirfs finished with the best pressure rate of any tackle in the league. He allowed pressures on just 1.83% of his pass-blocking snaps.

“Wirfs earned an 84.2 pass-blocking grade, ranking eighth of 96 tackles with at least 150 snaps, and he allowed 14 total pressures throughout the regular season,” Bryant Horn wrote. “He also led the group in pass-blocking snaps, with 754 — 10 more than the second-highest, teammate Donovan Smith.”

Wirfs has been such a major part of what the Bucs have done in the last two seasons, and his absence in the NFC Divisional Round loss to the Rams back in January proves just how valuable his presence is.

Assessing Tampa Bay’s Starting Offensive Line For 2022

There’s no doubt that Wirfs is the key to the Tampa Bay offensive line, but seeing both Jensen and Mason with top 10 finishes in pressure rate last year should be an encouraging sign for the group as a whole. And despite the turnover within the starting five, the Bucs should feel confident in who they have blocking for the greatest quarterback of all time.

You may not find a better right guard/right tackle combination better than Tampa Bay’s. And the significance of having Jensen – one of the game’s best centers – as the anchor can’t be understated.

Smith is no slouch himself, having proven to be a reliable presence for the Bucs year in and year out. He has missed just two games in his entire career, and that’s rare durability for a left tackle. Not to mention, the last couple of years have been his best as a Buc.

In PFF’s system, he graded out in the top 15 in both offensive grade and pass-blocking grade last year. His pass-blocking grade (84.7) was even slightly better than Wirfs’ (84.2).

The wild card for Tampa Bay’s 2022 offensive line is the left guard position. Replacing Marpet is no easy task, but the team has some strong options. Aaron Stinnie stepped in on the right side for Cappa during the Bucs’ Super Bowl run two years ago.

Second-round pick Luke Goedeke posted a 92.2 PFF grade last year in his final season with Central Michigan. And Robert Hainsey, a third-round pick in 2021, is highly thought of and will be in the mix as well.

Regardless of who wins the left guard job out of training camp, the Bucs will be in good shape this season. Their offensive line, even with trusted faces out the door and newcomers filling in, promises to be among the NFL’s elite once again.