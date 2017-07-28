Bucs Sign DE Trattou; Waive Panfil

Just before the start of Bucs training camp, the team announced that they have signed defensive end Justin Trattou and waived defensive end Evan Panfil.
From the team:
Trattou (6-4, 258) originally entered the league in 2011 as a college free agent with the New York Giants. He has spent time with the Giants (2011-13) and Minnesota Vikings (2013-16), appearing in 37 games, with three tackles and two interceptions, along with 11 special teams tackles. In 2016, he played in a career-high 16 games, registering four special teams tackles. Trattou will wear No. 72 for Tampa Bay.